Josh Ramsay Releases New Single 'Spellbound'

Multi-platinum songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Josh Ramsay (Marianas Trench) has shared his brand-new single "Spellbound," a beautifully moving tribute to his mother. The new track comes from Ramsay's upcoming debut solo album The Josh Ramsay Show set to be released April 8th via 604 Records. Fans can watch the lyric video for "Spellbound" below and can pre save the record here.

"Spellbound" is a beautiful, strings-led elegy, featuring a glorious falsetto vocal from Ramsay and perfectly poignant lyrics: "Mama you're magic to me now, I can remember every note you sang to me."

"My mom was quite silly and magical, so that's why that song feels a little bit goofy, a little bit like Disneyland. My mom came up musically in the late Sixties and early Seventies, so I was thinking about The Beatles' style of songwriting: a simple pop song but all recorded with symphonic overdubs, songs like Eleanor Rigby or All You Need Is Love. So I thought that was really suiting for that song."

Co-mixed with longtime Marianas Trench studio guru, Dave "Rave" Ogilvie, The Josh Ramsay Show presents the most well-rounded portrait of Ramsay's abilities, with the most notable possibly being how he was able to experiment so much on the album's 18 tracks and still make it a coherent listen from beginning to end. Ramsay says, "When I started sending Rave songs, he said, 'Don't you know that when lead singers do solo records, they're quiet, acoustic stuff? Did you not get the memo?' But that's exactly what I wasn't going to do."

However, The Josh Ramsay Show does follow the solo playbook of giving him an opportunity to open himself up more than he has in the past. Over the past two years, he's experienced the pain of losing both his parents, along with the jubilation of getting married. All of those emotions come out on the songs "Miles And Miles" (featuring Ramsay's sister Sara), "Spellbound" and "Like You Do." It all adds up to The Josh Ramsay Show being a kaleidoscopic musical ride that is sure to change many people's perceptions of Ramsay as a full-fledged modern musical auteur.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: