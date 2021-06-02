Jorja Smith Releases Exclusive Live Performance of 'Be Right Back'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of 8 exclusive Official Live performances with Jorja Smith.

Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams resulting in a series of bespoke and immersive performances. Previous Official Live Performances include Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and J Balvin.

"Jorja Smith is a truly one of a kind talent, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team again for this exciting new project." says Claudia DeWolff, Vice President of Content & Production, EU, "Close collaboration with an artist is key to the success of our Official Live Performances, and being able to create with such a visionary brought these visuals to an entirely new level. It's a privilege to put visuals to all of the tracks of Be Right Back, and we look forward to continuing to champion her creativity."

Jorja previously worked with Vevo back in 2018 with her LIFT performances of "Where Did I Go?" and "February 3rd," as well as being named their DSCVR Artists to Watch in 2016. Over the years, Jorja's infectious pop spirit and vivid storytelling has catapulted her to superstardom, becoming the perfect fit for an Official Live Performance series, Vevo's highest-tier of original content. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close collaboration with the artist and their team to create stunning, next-level visuals to their music.

These eight special performances were all shot in Vevo's London studio over one day. Built by Croga Studios, the expansive space allows for Vevo's intricate, bespoke sets to be carefully assembled to match each artist's creative vision. Jorja's set in particular was centered around a stylized set of stairs and fluid camera movements to symbolize growth and ascension.