Jordin Sparks Records 'Live The Adventure' For Disney Cruise Line

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks lends her powerful vocals to a magnetic new anthem dedicated to Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure. Released today on streaming platforms, “Live the Adventure” sets the tone for a bold new era of Disney Cruise Line vacations as the ship enters the final stages of construction and prepares to set sail in December.

“For me, this is a really cool moment,” Sparks said. “I've been wanting to do something like this for so long. I'm very excited that [“Live the Adventure”] is going to be part of the Disney repertoire, and that it's going to be an original with my vocals on it.”

This is the first time Disney Cruise Line has released a signature song for one of its ships, a fitting innovation for an imaginative vessel.

Embracing the dynamic tales of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and Disney Parks, the Disney Treasure will offer captivating and immersive vacations on the high seas. Highly anticipated debut experiences include Plaza de Coco, a brand-new theatrical dining experience themed to the Pixar film; Haunted Mansion Parlor, the first-ever bar inspired by the iconic Disney Parks attraction; and “Disney The Tale of Moana,” the world's first stage adaptation of the beloved animated movie.

“Live the Adventure,” with its bold and upbeat arrangement, embodies the unique theme of adventure that connects these heartwarming stories and experiences aboard the Disney Treasure, a motif inspired by Walt Disney's legendary passion for travel and exploration.

“Live the Adventure” features lyrical and instrumental nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios' “Aladdin,” taking cues from the Grand Hall – the Disney Treasure's central hub and most prominent gathering space. The evocative tune blends Sparks' signature pop stylings with Agrabah-inspired sounds to capture the irresistible allure of embarking on a new adventure with family and friends.

“I really like ‘Live the Adventure' because it's happy – it automatically makes you feel like it's going to be a great day,” Sparks said. “It's saying we can discover the treasure of what the day is going to bring.”

“The ability to work with Jordin Sparks is amazing,” said John Dennis, executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “She has been a terrific partner, and her vocal style is perfect for ‘Live the Adventure'.”

The original song was written by Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and Chantry Johnson and produced by Brandon N. Caddell.

“Live the Adventure” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Deezer, and is also accessible on the Instagram music library for use in feed posts and Stories.

The Disney Treasure, sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.