Jordan Lehning Drops Indie-Pop Gem '1234 Evermore'

Jordan Lehning has shared "1234 Evermore," the latest single off his album Three Colored Wall, which drops tomorrow, August 6 via Tone Tree. The track was featured this morning at Under The Radar, who said "It's a fantastical interpretation of the intoxicating danger of being in love, recreating love's highs and lows through dazzling technicolor indie pop."

"This song is about the innate dichotomy of love," explains Lehning. "The sound in the beginning is a dangerously large Venus fly trap that represents the vice grip that sex holds over everyone. It's comedic that we put ourselves through such hell, but this is our nature. It's self imposing schadenfreude."

Three Colored Wall is Jordan Lehning's most intimate and thought-provoking release to date. Assembled like a book of short stories, the album examines death and loss from three time frames - past, present and future - with each song told from the perspective of different characters. Sonically, Three Colored Wall features an eclectic palette of analog and electronic sounds that swings from jaunty pop charm one moment to moody apprehension the next. Lehning has released three previous tracks, including the effervescent "No Memories Barred" and the transportive "Drunk Dreaming," which was accompanied by a music video set in an eternal party house that feeds on the mistakes of youth. The debut single "Static" was praised by Atwood Magazine, who said "A soothing and haunting hypnosis, the enchanting 'Static' offers a rich release of tension as Lehning poetically pieces apart the pain of life and the fear of accepting death."

The son of legendary country music producer Kyle Lehning (Randy Travis, George Jones, Waylon Jennings), Jordan Lehning has made a name for himself as a celebrated producer and composer in his own right. He has worked with Rodney Crowell, Andrew Combs and Caitlin Rose, in addition to writing and tracking string arrangements for Kacey Musgraves, Burt Bacharach, Brett Eldridge, Leon Bridges and countless more. As an artist, he developed an early passion for classical and experimental music and has released three previous solo efforts. His acclaimed 2020 album Little Idols was hailed by NPR's All Songs Considered, with Ann Powers calling it "rich and inventive" and Robin Hilton declaring "Every time I hear a record like this, an angel gets its wings. It's just so perfect."

Three Colored Wall is available here.

Photo Credit: Zac Farro