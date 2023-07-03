Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week #1 With Sixth Career Chart-Topping Hit 'Next Thing You Know'

Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week #1 With Sixth Career Chart-Topping Hit 'Next Thing You Know'

Multi-platinum award-winning artist Jordan Davis continues to dominate the country scene with his sixth career #1 single and 3rd multi-week career #1 with “Next Thing You Know” on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart.

Written by Davis with Greylan James, Chase McGill and Josh Osborne, “Next Thing You Know” earns Davis a second week at #1 and his third consecutive multi-week #1 off of his GOLD-certified sophomore album, Bluebird Days.  His previous two singles from Bluebird Days – “What My World Spins Around” and “Buy Dirt” ft. Luke Bryan – were 3-week and 2-week #1s, respectively. The full 17-track album, Bluebird Days, is available here.

Released in February 2023, Bluebird Days earned rave reviews and continues to resonate with industry and fans. Featured by The Tennessean, American Songwriter, and more, Bluebird Days earned critical acclaim with Billboard noting “Davis soars on ‘Bluebird Days’” and Entertainment Focus echoing, “Jordan Davis comes of age on new album ‘Bluebird Days’ and shows the world the type of mature, meaningful and melodic songwriter he is.”

Davis is one of only 5 artists to spend multiple weeks at #1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck radio charts in 2023 and earns his fastest rising single to date with “Next Thing You Know.” “Next Thing You Know” follows Davis’ Platinum-selling multi-week #1 “What My World Spins Around” as well as his 2022 CMA Song of the Year winning hit, the 2X Platinum Multi-week #1 single “Buy Dirt” (feat. Luke Bryan).

This year, Davis has tallied multiple awards nominations and wins, including his first ACM Male Vocalist of the Year nomination. He was a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards and earned a nomination for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, as well as nominations for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards, and American Music Award and iHeart Award nominations.

He is the reigning winner for (2022) CMA Song of Year and earned a win for NSAI Song of the Year . His upcoming headlining tour, the DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR, follows his direct support slots this year opening for Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley as well as performances on TODAY, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ACMs, and more.

Davis is scheduled to kick off his headlining run of the DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR in Atlanta this summer, including stops in Nashville, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and more. For tickets and additional information, visit www.jordandavisofficial.com.

DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR Dates:

Thu Aug 31, 2023 | Atlanta | Roxy

Fri Sep 1, 2023 | Nashville | Ascend

Thu Sep 7, 2023 | Columbus | Kemba Live! Outdoor

Fri Sep 8, 2023 | Sandwich | Sandwich Fair

Sat Sep 9, 2023 | Green Bay | Resch Center

Fri Sep 15, 2023 | Des Moines | Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sat Sep 16, 2023 | Kansas City | The Midland Theatre

Thu Sep 21, 2023 | Columbia | Township Auditorium

Fri Sep 22, 2023 | Baltimore | Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 23, 2023 | Mashantucket            | The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu Sep 28, 2023 | Omaha | Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Fri Sep 29, 2023 | OKC | The Criterion

Sat Sep 30, 2023 | St. Louis | The Factory

Thu Oct 5, 2023 | Philadelphia | The Met

Fri Oct 6, 2023  | NYC | Terminal 5

Sat Oct 7, 2023 | Boston | Roadrunner

Thu Oct 19, 2023 | Mesa | Mesa Ampitheatre

Fri Oct 20, 2023 | Bakersfield | Mechanics Bank Arena

Sat Oct 21, 2023 | Las Vegas | The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas



