Jordan Davis Announces DAMN GOOD TIME Headlining Tour

Public on sale for all shows is this Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis announces his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR, which kicks off this August (8/31) in Atlanta at the Roxy before heading to Nashville on Labor Day weekend (9/1), Philadelphia (10/5), New York (10/6) and Boston (10/7) before wrapping in Las Vegas in October (10/21).

Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster.

Sign up for The Parish, Jordan Davis' official fan club, for first access to tickets at www.theparish.club. The Parish Gold presale starts Tuesday, April 11 at 10 AM local time and the digital membership presale begins Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM local time. Public on sale for all shows is this Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local time.

The American Songwriter cover star recently brought hit songs "What My World Spins Around" to The Talk, "Tucson Too Late" to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and his current hit single "Next Thing You Know" to TODAY. The performances showcase some of what fans can come to expect on the upcoming tour and are off his highly anticipated and critically acclaimed current album, Bluebird Days.

The DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR marks the latest in a series of milestones counting his 5th career No. 1 at country radio, performing sold-out headlining dates cross the U.S. including Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, earning CMA and NSAI Song of the Year wins, plus a recent iHeart Award nomination.

Featured by The Tennessean, Billboard, and more, Bluebird Days debuted to rave reviews, with Billboard noting "Davis soars on 'Bluebird Days'" and Entertainment Focus echoing, "Jordan Davis comes of age on new album 'Bluebird Days' and shows the world the type of mature, meaningful and melodic songwriter he is."

The 17-song album includes Davis' recent multi-week No. 1 "What My World Spins Around," and breakout hit, "Buy Dirt." Written by Davis along with his brother, Jacob Davis, and brothers Matt and Josh Jenkins, the 2x Platinum hit "Buy Dirt" garnered numerous accolades including Song of the Year at the CMA and NSAI awards, as well as Billboard, AMA, iHeart and ACM award nominations and has more than 820 Million streams to date.

DAMN GOOD TIME Tour Dates:

Thu Aug 31, 2023

Atlanta

Roxy

Fri Sep 1, 2023

Nashville

Ascend

Thu Sep 7, 2023

Columbus

Kemba Live! Outdoor

Fri Sep 8, 2023

Sandwich

Sandwich Fair

Sat Sep 9, 2023

Green Bay

Resch Center

Fri Sep 15, 2023

Des Moines

Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park

Sat Sep 16, 2023

Kansas City

The Midland Theatre

Thu Sep 21, 2023

Columbia

Township Auditorium

Fri Sep 22, 2023

Baltimore

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 23, 2023

Mashantucket

The Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Thu Sep 28, 2023

Omaha

Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Fri Sep 29, 2023

OKC

The Criterion

Sat Sep 30, 2023

St. Louis

The Factory

Thu Oct 5, 2023

Philadelphia

The Met

Fri Oct 6, 2023

NYC

Terminal 5

Sat Oct 7, 2023

Boston

Roadrunner

Thu Oct 19, 2023

Mesa

Mesa Ampitheatre

Fri Oct 20, 2023

Bakersfield

Mechanics Bank Arena

Sat Oct 21, 2023

Las Vegas

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

About Jordan Davis:

A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis released his second full-length album Bluebird Days on February 17. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, the album features 17 songs including his fifth career No. 1 hit, "What My World Spins Around," and his double-platinum multi-week No. 1, "Buy Dirt" (feat. Luke Bryan), which earned numerous accolades including CMA and NSAI Song of the Year and earned ACM, AMA, Billboard and iHeart Award nominations.

Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits off of his Gold Certified album Home State including: the Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up," and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot."

In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed more than 4 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more. He has toured with artists including Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion and more.



