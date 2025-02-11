Jordan Adetunji Set To Embark on Debut Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated, platinum-selling artist Jordan Adetunji will embark on his debut, international headlining tour to support his new mixtape A Jaguar's Dream released on January 24 via 300 Entertainment. The US, UK, European and Canadian trek kicks off on February 26, 2025 at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The rising superstar will make stops in London, Paris, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping the tour in Los Angeles at The Moroccan Lounge. Following the tour, Jordan hits the stage at Rolling Loud California on March 15 for his debut US festival performance at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, CA. Tickets on sale here.

On the heels of his tour announcement, Jordan was also named MTV’s Global Push Artist for February 2025. Check out the mesmerizing, piano-laden performance of his colossal smash “KEHLANI” below and his artist interview here.

Racking up even more accolades for a breakout year, Jordan is nominated for a series of coveted honors including a BRIT Award (Song of the Year), two MOBO Awards (Best Newcomer, Song of the Year) and an iHeart Radio Music Award (Best New Hip-Hop Artist). Hits Daily Double recently highlighted him for their New & Developing series.

Fusing sonic elements of Hip-Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats and Hyperpop, A Jaguar’s Dream is a euphoric capsule of songs exploring the intense sensations of love, lust, and heartbreak. Produced and written by Adetunji, the 10-track collection was created in collaboration with hitmakers Take A Daytrip, Chase & Status, Danja, 18YOMAN, Danny Casio, Villabeatz, J Rick and more. The result is a fearless and vulnerable effort from a generational voice ready to disrupt the status quo. The project features collaborations with Bryson Tiller ("305"), KWN ("Too Many Women"), Lil Baby ("Options") and Kehlani ("KEHLANI"). Stream the illustrious mixtape here.

JORDAN ADETUNJI 2025 SHOWS

Feb 26 | Paradiso | Amsterdam, NL

Feb 27 | The Lower Third | London, UK

Mar 2 | La Boule Noire | Paris, France

Mar 7 | Schubas | Chicago, IL

Mar 9 | The Drake Hotel | Toronto, ON

Mar 11 | Mercury Lounge | New York, NY

Mar 13 | The Moroccan Lounge | Los Angeles, CA

Mar 15 | Rolling Loud California | Inglewood, CA

ABOUT JORDAN ADETUNJI

Hailing from Belfast, 25-year-old singer, songwriter Jordan Adetunji is taking the world by storm with his eclectic sound. Enamored by the stars of his teenage years - Wizkid, Burna Boy, J Hus, Yxng Bane - and the genres they were able to establish globally - Afrobeats and Afroswing - alongside the unorthodox energy of the Punk scene of his home city Belfast, Jordan’s musical interests were piqued. Creating his own diverse soundscape - an embodiment of his Nigerian heritage and love of Hip Hop, R&B, Alternative, Afrobeats, and Post-Punk - Jordan quickly amassed fans who resonated with his releases.

With singles “Wokeup!”, “Riot”, “Insecure (Love Yourself)” and 2023 hit singles “YOU & I” and “INVOLVED” from his debut EP Rock N’ Rave Jordan quickly racked up millions of streams setting the perfect backdrop for the release of his seismic 2024 global smash hit “KEHLANI”. “KEHLANI” now sitting on over 400 million streams, climbing the charts globally, with a Top 10 placement in the Official Charts and a Top 24 placement in the Billboard Charts, and over 1 million TikTok creations, the single is a global hit. The official remix featuring his muse, 5x GRAMMY® nominee Kehlani earned a nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 ceremony. Armed with accolades from global tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, Wonderland and NME, as well as a growing fandom of over 13 million monthly streamers, Jordan Adetunji is only just showing the world the might of his artistry.

PHOTO CREDIT: EMILY WHITE

Comments