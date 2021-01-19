Jonn Piazza Announces New Single 'The Good Life'

Singer, Songwriter and Producer, Jonn Piazza, announces his first musical release of 2021 with his new single - "The Good Life". The track, featuring artist LuffKid, offers celebratory, high energy vibes, intertwining rapping and singing, the first song where Jonn showcases both musical styles.

The two artists not only collaborated vocally, they both co-produced the record out of mutual respect for each others craft. Jonn Piazza wrote this record as a representation of his growth musically and personally as well as showing supporters the progression in his rising career.

"This is my first record where people are gonna hear my rap skills on display. Since my first 2 singles were more in the R&B vein, I think people who've never seen me perform are gonna be like "damn, he can rap too?!?!" Jon Piazza stated.

"The Good Life" is available to stream on all platforms. Listen here: