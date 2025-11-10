Jonas Brothers to Play Special Livestreamed New Year’s Eve Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Jonas Brothers are set to ring in 2026 with a New Year’s Eve celebration. Announced during their recent show in Buffalo, the GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum superstars will take the stage for a special live performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL and will be livestreamed exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

The two-hour countdown celebration will kick off Wednesday, December 31 at 10 p.m. ET, and fans can expect early hits, fan favorites and tracks from their latest album, Greetings From Your Hometown. Tickets for the show will be available to purchase during the artist presale on Wednesday, November 12 at 10 a.m. ET. General on sale begins November 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“2025 will be a year we will always remember, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new one than celebrating with our fans,” states the Jonas Brothers. “We can’t wait to count down to midnight together, and welcome 2026 in Miami, as well as with our fans at home.”

“New Year’s Eve is a moment when millions come together to reflect, reset, and celebrate—and we’re honored to bring that experience to life with this memorable performance from the Jonas Brothers,” said Salek Brodsky, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus. “Our partnership with the Jonas Brothers continues to showcase how Samsung TV Plus connects audiences with the moments and artists they love. We invite everyone to tune in and celebrate a new year with us!”

Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub devices. This includes the 2025 TV series, spanning Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, The Frame and The Frame Pro, which are powered by Samsung Vision AI[1] for AI enhanced picture and sound, along with new personalized features that bring you closer to all the shows, movies and sports you love.

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. Their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, is out now.