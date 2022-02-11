Jonah Kagen Shares New Single 'Drowning'

Today singer-songwriter and multi-talented musician, Jonah Kagen, drops his new single "Drowning" via Arista Records. The single, co-written by Joe Janiak (Lewis Capaldi, Snakehips, MØ, Avicii, Tove Styrke, Sigrid), highlights Kagen's ability to fuse his virtuosic guitar skills with folk-inspired lyrics resulting in a miles-wide emotional sweep.

Jonah shares, "'Drowning' is a very special song for me. The lyrics come from a story that is very close to my heart, and it's filled with so much emotion. I'm excited to share it and hope that you will resonate with it in your own way." Having recently relocated to Los Angeles, Kagen shot a video for the song with Camila Noriega on the beaches of Malibu.

Next month Jonah heads off on his first U.S. tour as the support for Maisie Peters. The dates start in Minneapolis, MN on March 1 and conclude on April 1 in Los Angeles. Along the way he will make stops in, among other markets, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Vancouer. The full tour is listed below and tickets are available here.

The 22-year-old Jonah Kagen grew up in Savannah, Georgia and took up guitar at the age of six, diving deep into the instrument's technical aspects after his jazz musician grandfather showed him performance videos. He further found inspiration in the music of guitarist Andy McKee, whose fingerstyle technique lit a creative fire within. "He opened my eyes to what an acoustic guitar could be," he recalls, as he dove deeper into creating music on his own. "If you can bring somebody something with your music that they can't get anywhere else, there's nothing better than that."

While attending college, his sister encouraged him to post his music on social media and he garnered early success as a Tiktok sensation with the release of his debut single "Broken." "I saw people resonating with what I made," Kagen recalls while remembering how "Broken" caught on, "and the feeling was so overwhelming and special."

An exciting new voice bringing an undeniable energy and sincerity through his multifaceted sound, Jonah soon found himself inking a deal with Arista. He has since established his singular sound-propulsive, emotional music embracing folk's lyrical tradition, with elements of tropical house's bounce and his signature guitar playing. Jonah has also released "Catching A Dream," "Wish You Did," and "Moon." Further, he collaborated with Matoma for "Summer Feeling" which was praised by The Hidden Hits for "[whisking] us off our feet one verse at a time."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

March 1 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

March 2 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

March 4 - Pike Room - Pontiac, MI

March 5 - The Axis Club Theatre - Toronto, ON

March 8 - Music Hall Of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

March 9 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

March 11 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

March 12 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

March 14 - Center Stage Theater - Atlanta, GA

March 15 - Mercy Lounge - Nashville, TN

March 17 - House of Blues Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

March 18 - House of Blues Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

March 22 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

March 23 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

March 25 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

March 26 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC

March 27 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

March 29 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 31 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA