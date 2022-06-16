Jon Wolfe Announces His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Midway through the best touring year of his career - making stops from Texas to Iowa and Tennessee to Washington - country recording artist Jon Wolfe has been invited to make his debut on the legendary Grand Ole Opry Friday, September 9, 2022. The Oklahoma native began his country music career over a decade ago, and as with most singer/songwriters, this is a moment he has dreamed of every step of the way.

"The thought of standing on the same stage as the legends that have paved the way for me to do what I do is almost beyond words for me," says Wolfe. "From Hank Williams to George Jones to Garth Brooks and every legend in between that has sculpted Country Music, it's hard to believe I'll be stepping on the most historic and respected stage that they once have. I take this moment in my career with the ultimate gratitude and awe - I just hope I can make them proud! This is definitely one of those moments that I know I will remember for the rest of my life."

From small town Oklahoma to the bustling city of commodities trading floor to the dance halls and honky-tonks of Texas to Music Row, Jon Wolfe has been known for his traditional voice and unique storytelling abilities. His current single, A Cowgirl Like You, from his highly acclaimed Dos Corazones album produced by GRAMMY nominated producer Dave Brainard, lives among the Top 5 songs across the Texas radio charts.

Tickets are now available at Opry.com.