Jon Muq Unveils Fall Tour Dates with I’m With Her

This fall, Jon Muq will join GRAMMY®-winning trio I’m With Her as direct support on their Wild and Clear and Blue tour. The run includes major stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Muq’s adopted hometown of Austin. The tour follows the release of his acclaimed debut album Flying Away, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys (full dates below).
The origin of the inspired pairing with I’m With Her began on the Cayamo Cruise (an annual “journey through song” cruise in the Caribbean that features performances from acclaimed singer/songwriters), where Muq first met the trio. “Meeting them for the first time… there was purity in their eyes,” he recalls. “What stuck with me was that their honest music comes from their honesty as people.” He adds, “Each of them is so talented on their instruments — something I’m still exploring with the guitar.”
Muq brings a powerful sincerity to the stage, blending African highlife guitar, soulful pop, and roots music into something wholly his own. His songs carry both vulnerability and light — as Paste noted, “raw talent and jubilant energy... set Flying Away aglow,” while FLOOD praised his willingness to stay in the emotional “thick of it.” NPR Music called his debut “a perfect summer soundtrack.”
This fall tour offers Muq a chance to connect with new audiences — including in Denver, a city he’s never visited. He’ll also be performing his newest single “Hear My Voice,” a song about being seen and heard as a migrant navigating a new culture. “If you have an opportunity,” he says, “let your voice be heard.”
Born in Kampala, Uganda, Muq’s path to music wasn’t easy — he found inspiration wherever he could, following sounds through the streets and falling in love with Western music after discovering a CD of 1985’s “We Are The World”. The only person he was already familiar with on the record at the time was Michael Jackson. Today, his music connects across continents, drawing on his life experiences and a deep-rooted sense of hope. “When I arrived in America, I didn’t have a plan,” he reflects. “I just followed instinct. I was chasing the sound.”
* w/Valerie June
# w/Somebody Someone
@ w/Madelein Peyroux
$ w/ I'm With Her
|April 4
|Houston, TX
|McGonigels Mucky Duck
|April 5
|Sour Lake, TX
|The Revenant
|Apr 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|World Cafe Live *
|April 17
|Richmond, VA
|The National *
|April 18
|Annapolis, MD
|Ram's Head *
|April 19
|Annapolis, MD
|Ram's Head *
|May 6
|Washington D.C.
|Jammin Java
|May 8
|New York, NY
|Joe's Pub #
|May 9
|Boston, MA
|City Winery
|June 8
|Dallas, TX
|Momentum Cafe
|June 12
|Manchester, TN
|Bonnaroo
|June 13
|Salina, KS
|Smoky Hill River Festival
|June 14
|Salina, KS
|Smoky Hill River Festival
|June 18
|Leland, MI
|Old Arts Building
|June 19
|Ann Arbor, MI
|The Ark
|June 20
|Winnetka, IL
|Music Festival
|June 21
|Waco, TX
|Woofstock Waco
|July 3
|Cognac, FR
|Cognac Blues Passions Festival
|July 10
|Vienne, FR
|Jazz a Vienne
|July 14
|Ghent, BE
|Jazz Festival
|July 15
|London, UK
|Cadogan Hall @
|July 25
|Calgary, AB
|Calgary Folk Festival
|July 26
|Calgary, AB
|Calgary Folk Festival
|July 27
|White Sulphur Springs, MT
|Red Ants Pants Festival
|August 10
|Lyons, CO
|Rocky Mountain Folk Festival
|August 14
|Snowmass, CO
|Snowmass Village Music Series
|August 15
|Greeley, CO
|Moxi Theater
|August 16
|Steamboat Springs, CO
|Strings in the Mountain
|September 25
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Tower Theatre $
|September 26
|Dallas, TX
|Majestic Theatre $
|September 27
|Austin, TX
|Paramount Theatre $
|September 29
|Santa Fe, NM
|Lensic PAC $
|October 1
|San Diego, CA
|Epstein Family Amphitheatre $
|October 2
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Ford $
|October 3
|Santa Barbara, CA
|Campbell Hall $
|October 6
|Davis, CA
|Modavi Center - Jackson Hall $
|October 8
|Seattle, WA
|Moore Theatre $
|October 9
|Bellingham, WA
|Mount Baker Theatre $
|October 10
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall $
|October 11
|Boise, ID
|Egyptian Theatre $
|October 13
|Jackson, WY
|Center Theater $
|October 14
|Aspen, CO
|Harris Concert Hall $
|October 15
|Denver, CO
|Paramount Theatre $
Photo credit: Morgan Wommack
