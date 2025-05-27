Jon Muq Unveils Fall Tour Dates with I’m With Her

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This fall, Jon Muq will join GRAMMY®-winning trio I’m With Her as direct support on their Wild and Clear and Blue tour. The run includes major stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Muq’s adopted hometown of Austin. The tour follows the release of his acclaimed debut album Flying Away, which was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys (full dates below).

The origin of the inspired pairing with I’m With Her began on the Cayamo Cruise (an annual “journey through song” cruise in the Caribbean that features performances from acclaimed singer/songwriters), where Muq first met the trio. “Meeting them for the first time… there was purity in their eyes,” he recalls. “What stuck with me was that their honest music comes from their honesty as people.” He adds, “Each of them is so talented on their instruments — something I’m still exploring with the guitar.”

Muq brings a powerful sincerity to the stage, blending African highlife guitar, soulful pop, and roots music into something wholly his own. His songs carry both vulnerability and light — as Paste noted, “raw talent and jubilant energy... set Flying Away aglow,” while FLOOD praised his willingness to stay in the emotional “thick of it.” NPR Music called his debut “a perfect summer soundtrack.”

This fall tour offers Muq a chance to connect with new audiences — including in Denver, a city he’s never visited. He’ll also be performing his newest single “Hear My Voice,” a song about being seen and heard as a migrant navigating a new culture. “If you have an opportunity,” he says, “let your voice be heard.”

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Muq’s path to music wasn’t easy — he found inspiration wherever he could, following sounds through the streets and falling in love with Western music after discovering a CD of 1985’s “We Are The World”. The only person he was already familiar with on the record at the time was Michael Jackson. Today, his music connects across continents, drawing on his life experiences and a deep-rooted sense of hope. “When I arrived in America, I didn’t have a plan,” he reflects. “I just followed instinct. I was chasing the sound.”

JON MUQ TOUR DATES 2025

* w/Valerie June

# w/Somebody Someone

@ w/Madelein Peyroux

$ w/ I'm With Her

April 4 Houston, TX McGonigels Mucky Duck April 5 Sour Lake, TX The Revenant Apr 15 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live * April 17 Richmond, VA The National * April 18 Annapolis, MD Ram's Head * April 19 Annapolis, MD Ram's Head * May 6 Washington D.C. Jammin Java May 8 New York, NY Joe's Pub # May 9 Boston, MA City Winery June 8 Dallas, TX Momentum Cafe June 12 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo June 13 Salina, KS Smoky Hill River Festival June 14 Salina, KS Smoky Hill River Festival June 18 Leland, MI Old Arts Building June 19 Ann Arbor, MI The Ark June 20 Winnetka, IL Music Festival June 21 Waco, TX Woofstock Waco July 3 Cognac, FR Cognac Blues Passions Festival July 10 Vienne, FR Jazz a Vienne July 14 Ghent, BE Jazz Festival July 15 London, UK Cadogan Hall @ July 25 Calgary, AB Calgary Folk Festival July 26 Calgary, AB Calgary Folk Festival July 27 White Sulphur Springs, MT Red Ants Pants Festival August 10 Lyons, CO Rocky Mountain Folk Festival August 14 Snowmass, CO Snowmass Village Music Series August 15 Greeley, CO Moxi Theater August 16 Steamboat Springs, CO Strings in the Mountain

Solo Tour with I'm With Her:

September 25 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre $ September 26 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre $ September 27 Austin, TX Paramount Theatre $ September 29 Santa Fe, NM Lensic PAC $ October 1 San Diego, CA Epstein Family Amphitheatre $ October 2 Los Angeles, CA The Ford $ October 3 Santa Barbara, CA Campbell Hall $ October 6 Davis, CA Modavi Center - Jackson Hall $ October 8 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre $ October 9 Bellingham, WA Mount Baker Theatre $ October 10 Portland, OR Revolution Hall $ October 11 Boise, ID Egyptian Theatre $ October 13 Jackson, WY Center Theater $ October 14 Aspen, CO Harris Concert Hall $ October 15 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre $

Photo credit: Morgan Wommack

