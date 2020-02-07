Jon Langston Releases New Song 'Drinks'

32 Bridge Entertainment/EMI Records Nashville's, Jon Langston, unveiled his new song, "Drinks," today.

Listen below!

Penned by Langston, Jared Mullins, and Matt Alderman, the ballad captures the feelings of heartbreak and longing following the end of a relationship. The song has been a staple in Jon's live show over the past year and one he is excited to share with fans. "I've been wanting this song to be out for a long time," states Jon. "We've been playing it live this past year and the fans are ready for it too! I'm really excited for the world to hear this one."

Additionally, Jon released the lyric video for, "Drinks," today and fans can check out his personally curated playlist. "Drinks" is the latest from the Georgia native following the release of his EP, Now You Know, this past October. The lead single from the project also titled, "Now You Know," is currently sitting at 36 and climbing the charts at country radio. Jon's catalog has since accumulated over 500 million career streams.

Jon just wrapped a performance at Luke Bryan's sold-out Crash My Playa in Mexico and is currently on the road performing numerous headlining shows across the country. He also joins Morgan Wallen on upcoming dates for his Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour. A full list of Jon's tour dates can be seen below.

Jon Langston Tour Dates

February 7 | Columbus, OH - Tequila Cowboy

February 8 | Harrisburg, PA - Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center

February 13 | Oxford, MS - The Lyric Oxford

February14 | Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City Music Hall

February 15 | Rome, GA - Brewhouse Music & Grill

February 20 | Rockford, IL - District Bar & Grill

February 21 | Springfield, IL - Boondocks

February 22 | Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

February 28 | Shelby Carter Township, MI - Coyote Joe's

February 29 | Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

March 6 | Memphis, TN - The Bluff

March 7 | Poplar Bluff, MO - Black River Coliseum

March 13 | Martin, TN - Slide & Ride Saloon

March 19 | Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore*

March 20 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*

March 21 | North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues*

March 22 | North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues*

March 26 | Milledgeville, GA - Ned Kelly's

March 27 | Tifton, GA - Terminal South

March 29 | Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida

April 9 | Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore*

April 10 | Boston, MA - House of Blues*

April 11 | Boston, MA - House of Blues*

April 16 | Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

April 17 | Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

April 18 | Savannah, GA - Grayson Stadium

April 19 | Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival

April 23 | San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic*

April 24 | San Bernardino, CA - Brandin' Iron Nightclub

April 29 | Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House*

April 30 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

May 1 | Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*

May 2 | Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 2565

June 14 | Hunter, NY - Hunter Mountain

June 19 | North Lawrence, OH - Clay's Park Resort

July 10 | Fort Laramie, OH - Country Concert

August 6 | Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Music Festival

*Whiskey Glasses Roadshow Tour





