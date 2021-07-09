Jon Langston Releases Heartfelt New Song 'Try Missing You'

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville's Jon Langston released his brand-new song "Try Missing You" today. Listen HERE. Written by Langston and Jody Stevens, the Georgia native sings of what it is like to leave everyone behind to pursue a dream. The track opens with the melancholic strumming of an acoustic guitar and features the haunting sounds of steel guitar woven throughout, highlighting Langston's classic country influences. The singer-songwriter shares his mixed emotions of hope and loneliness that come with touring from town to town away from his friends and family.

"'Try Missing You' is more to me than just a song," says Langston. "It shows my heart and who I am. This song is my baby and I've been waiting for the perfect time to release it. It's my favorite song I've ever released by far!"

Langston will perform "Try Missing You" with Jody Stevens in a special livestream later this morning at 11:00am CT on his Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. Langston is currently touring the country and fans can catch him on the road through the Fall. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit http://www.jonlangston.com/tour/

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. He played football, eventually earning a Division 1 college football scholarship. Jon always thought football would a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly. So, he picked up his guitar which he hadn't touched since the eighth grade and re-taught himself how to play. Playing open mic nights and working on his songwriting eventually lead to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote. That release kicked off his music career which has culminated in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams. Jon opened for Luke Bryan on his Farm Tour in 2017, which was a full circle moment having attended as a spectator of the Farm Tour only a few years before in Athens, GA. He was invited to perform on the tour again in 2018 and joined Luke in support of his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Jon signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Luke Bryan's new Label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville. Jon released his highly-anticipated EP, Now You Know, featuring six original songs all written by Jon. Jon's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" reached No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the radio charts. Jon released his care-free song "Happy Ever After" October 2020.