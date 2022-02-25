Jon Langston Drops New Single 'Back Words'

Days after performing it live during his Grand Ole Opry debut, 32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston has released his new single "Back Words," available today. The song will hit country radio airwaves with an official add date of March 14.

Written by Jon Nite, Ross Copperman and Michael Hardy, and produced by Jody Stevens, it's a slow-burning play-on-words you can't take back. Langston's distinct "gritty vocal" (Billboard) cuts through the simmering track, amping up the authenticity of a regretful goodbye-gone-bad.

"Back Words" follows recent releases "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely," both showcasing his adept songwriting. Marking yet another milestone in his burgeoning career, Langston's self-penned breakout hit "Forever Girl" was recently certified GOLD by the RIAA.

Langston is currently on the road for his ALL GOOD OUT HERE TOUR, bringing his high-energy live show to Gainesville, FL tonight (2/25), before hitting the Midwest next weekend. For a full list of upcoming tour dates and ticket information, visit here.

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams.

Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining ALL GOOD OUT HERE TOUR.

Listen to the new single here: