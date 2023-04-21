Jon Langston 'Ain't No Cowboy' on New Track

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing the new track "Ain't No Cowboy," out today. Proud of his Georgia roots, Langston explains he's a different kind of country on the breezy wild west love song, which he co-penned with Jordan Gray and Brad Wagner.

"Ain't No Cowboy" is another look at new music from Langston, following his recent release "Howdy Howdy Howdy." Reminiscent of country music's best-loved throwback hits, Country Now praises the "after-hours party anthem," while MusicRow states the track's toe-tapping rhythm is "lotsa fun."

Langston is on the road now for his headlining LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR, with this weekend's stops in Champaign, IL (4/21) and Peoria, IL (4/22). The tour continues through June, with Langston also set to take the stage at major festivals including Carolina Country Music Festival (6/9), CMA Fest (6/11) and more. Tickets and a full list of dates for the LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR are available now at JonLangston.com/tour. Later this year, Langston will join Luke Bryan for select dates on the COUNTRY ON TOUR.

About Jon Langston:

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA. That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams.

Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019. Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.

He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February 2022, and his recent releases "Howdy Howdy Howdy," "Give You My All and "Beers Got Drank" highlight his adept songwriting and classic country influences. He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote.

Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining LET'S GET ROWDY TOUR this spring.

Listen to the new single here: