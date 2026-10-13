Johnny Marr to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Sky Arts Awards
The SMITHS guitarist will perform at the London ceremony alongside appearances from Self Esteem, Jess Gillam, and the London Gay Men's Chorus.
Sky announced that Johnny Marr will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this evening's Sky Arts Awards, recognising his iconic songwriting and enduring influence on modern music.
Johnny Marr began his prolific career with The Smiths, founding a legacy as one of the most influential songwriters and guitarists in British independent music. Since launching his solo career Johnny has scored six UK Top 10 albums, including his critically acclaimed latest record, The Age Of Everything. 2026 has seen the largest headline show of his solo career at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, and later this month his best-selling memoir, Set the Boy Free, will receive a special 10th anniversary publication.
Recently Johnny has written and recorded with Gorillaz, Billie Eilish, Franz Ferdinand, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and performed on the HELP(2) album - the latest in a long line of exciting collaborations. Marr will also treat guests to a very special live performance at the ceremony at London's Roundhouse, alongside a host of performers appearing across the night.
Co-hosts of the ceremony Sir Grayson Perry and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (AKA Self Esteem) will perform together to kick off tonight's proceedings in style. Self Esteem will also deliver a signature performance to end on a high, bringing her distinctive blend of alternative pop, theatricality and fearless self-expression to the ceremony.
Rising British Ugandan singer-songwriter Victor Ray, whose breakout tracks Comfortable, Stay for a While and It Only Cost Everything have earned him a rapidly growing global following, will join forces with English National Ballet's Jakob Wheway Hughes for a unique collaborative performance. Jakob will also soon embark on a nationwide tour of ENB's Romeo & Juliet.
In the midst of her UK tour, SHINE, saxophonist Jess Gillam MBE will also take to the stage. A trailblazer in classical music, Jess made history as the first saxophonist signed to a major record label. Both of her albums reached No.1 in the UK Classical Charts, she is the recipient of a Classical BRIT Award and was awarded an MBE in 2021 for services to music.
The Orchestral Qawwali Project, comprised of members of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, described by VOGUE as 'The Holy Trifecta of Music', will captivate audiences with its powerful fusion of Sufi poetry, Indian classical dance and orchestral arrangements. Created by composer Rushil Ranjan and featuring the soaring vocals of Abi Sampa, the collective will be joined by award-winning dancer and choreographer Aakash Odedra in a spellbinding performance that brings together music, movement and storytelling.
The evening will also feature a specially curated performance from Scottish tenor Nicky Spence OBE, one of the leading voices in opera today, joined by writer, broadcaster and priest Reverend Richard Coles. Together with the legendary London Gay Men's Chorus, Europe's largest LGBTQ+ choir, they will deliver a memorable celebration of arts, music and community.
The Sky Arts Awards are commissioned by Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals at Sky for Cécile Frot-Coutaz, Chief Advertising and Content Officer Sky, CEO Sky Studios. The Commissioning Editor for Sky is Leanne Cosby, and the Project Manager is Vanessa Woodard.
The awards are produced by DRUM Studios, part of Omnicom Media. Executive Producers are Danny Carvalho and Andy Holland.
The Sky Arts Awards 2026 will air on Sky Arts, Freeview and streaming service NOW tonight at 9pm. More information is available at skyartsawards.sky.
Classical Music Nominees
Music in the Round and Ensemble 360 - Sheffield Chamber Music Festival
Anna Meredith - body of work
Chineke! - 10 year anniversary concerts
Comedy Nominees
Nick Mohammed - Show Pony
Sam Nicoresti - Baby Doomer
Susie McCabe - Coming of Rage
Dance Nominees
Marc Brew / Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui - an Accident/a Life
Alesandra Seutin - Mimi's Shebeen
Oluwaseun Alatise - AfroDanceBlast
Film Nominees
Hamnet
My Father's Shadow
Pillion
Literature Nominees
Wendy Erskine - The Benefactors
Oyinkan Braithwaite - Cursed Daughters
Robert Macfarlane - Is a River Alive?
Opera Nominees
Welsh National Opera Cenedlaethol Cymru - Peter Grimes
English National Opera - Dead Man Walking
Irish National Opera and Jennifer Walshe - MARS
Poetry Nominees
Danny Carlo Pandolfi - Raise the Bar
Ashley Hickson-Lovence - Why I Am Not a Bus Driver
Joelle Taylor - Maryville
Popular Music Nominees
CMAT - EURO-COUNTRY
Jim Legxacy - black british music
Jacob Alon - In Limerence
Television Nominees
Grenfell: Uncovered (Netflix)
Gaza: Doctors Under Attack (Channel 4)
Babies (BBC One)
Theatre Nominees
Graeae Theatre Company - Bad Lads
KPPL Productions - Punch
Michael Sheen - Welsh National Theatre
Visual Art Nominees
Andy Goldsworthy - Fifty Years
Linder - Danger Came Smiling
Julianknxx - Shifting / Spirit / Time
Jurors - Classical Music
Myleene Klass (Chair) — Broadcaster, presenter and classically trained musician
Anoushka Shankar — Sitar player and composer
Nubya Garcia — Saxophonist, composer and bandleader
Alexis Ffrench — Pianist and composer
Fiona Maddocks — Classical music critic and writer
Alison Balsom — Trumpeter and classical musician
Jurors - Comedy
Shane Allen (Chair) — Television comedy executive and producer; former BBC Controller of Comedy Commissioning
Krista MacDonald — Television and comedy producer
Katherine Ryan — Comedian, writer, presenter and actor
Shaparak Khorsandi — Comedian, writer and poet
Abi Clarke — Comedian, writer and social media creator
Tim Harding — Comedy producer and executive
Jurors - Dance
Sir Alistair Spalding (Chair) — Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells
Dame Darcey Bussell — Former ballet dancer, judge and broadcaster
Jonzi D — Dancer, choreographer, rapper and theatre-maker
Sir Wayne McGregor — Choreographer, director and founder of Studio Wayne McGregor
Nifè — Dancer and choreographer
Lyndsey Winship — Dance critic and writer
Jurors - Film
Ian Nathan (Chair) — Film critic, journalist and author
Tanya Seghatchian — Film producer and executive
Iwan Rheon — Actor and musician
Boyd Hilton — Film and television critic and journalist
Anna Smith — Film critic, journalist and broadcaster
Stephen Armstrong — Journalist and author
Thomas Duke — Film journalist and writer
Jurors - Literature
Alex Clark (Chair) — Literary critic, editor and writer
Nihal Arthanayake — Broadcaster, presenter and journalist
Matt Cain — Author, journalist and broadcaster
Ian Rankin — Crime novelist and creator of the Inspector Rebus series
Chibundu Onuzo — Novelist and academic
Ruby Granger — Book-focused YouTuber, writer and content creator
Jurors - Opera
Neil Fisher (Chair) — Opera critic and arts journalist
Lesley Garrett — Opera singer and broadcaster
Nicky Spence — Tenor and opera singer
Katherine Jenkins — Mezzo-soprano and recording artist
Soraya Mafi — Soprano and opera singer
Isabel Canto — Opera singer and soprano
Jurors - Poetry
Lemn Sissay (Chair) — Poet, playwright and broadcaster
Judith Palmer — Poetry curator, editor and arts professional
Asif Khan — Poet and writer
Hollie McNish — Poet and writer
Nikita Gill — Poet and author
Dan Whitlam — Poet and spoken-word artist
Jurors - Popular Music
Edith Bowman (Chair) — Broadcaster, radio presenter and music journalist
Sharleen Spiteri — Singer, songwriter and musician; lead vocalist of Texas
Kitty Empire — Music critic and journalist
Omar — Singer, songwriter and musician
Pauline Black — Singer and musician; lead vocalist of The Selecter
Kojey Radical — Rapper, musician and visual artist
Guy Garvey — Singer, songwriter, musician and frontman of Elbow
Jurors - Television
David Olusoga (Chair) — Historian, author, broadcaster and documentary presenter
Adjani Salmon — Actor, writer and filmmaker
Dolly Alderton — Author, journalist, podcaster and screenwriter
Rose Ayling-Ellis — Actor and television presenter
Jim Moir — Actor, comedian, musician and artist
Anita Rani — Broadcaster and television/radio presenter
Boyd Hilton — Television and film critic and journalist
Jurors - Theatre
Alistair Smith (Chair) — Theatre journalist and editor
Indhu Rubasingham — Theatre director
Nica Burns — Theatre producer and co-owner of Nimax Theatres
Mat Fraser — Actor, musician and disability arts performer
Adjoa Andoh — Actor, director and writer
George Fouracres — Actor, comedian and theatre-maker
Jurors - Visual Arts
Waldemar Januszczak (Chair) — Art critic, curator, journalist and broadcaster
Eva Langret — Director of EMEA, Frieze
Alison Lapper — Artist and disability arts advocate
Sophie Tea — Artist, author and entrepreneur
Katy Hessel — Art historian, curator, author and broadcaster
Alastair Sooke — Art critic, journalist and broadcaster
Yinka Ilori — Artist and designer
About Sky Arts
Sky Arts exists to bring more art to more people across the UK. In 2020, with the creative industries under serious threat, Sky Arts threw open its doors to make the channel free for everyone to watch. Sky Arts has redoubled its mission to increase access to the arts and is committed to getting everyone involved.
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