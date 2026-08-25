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Johnny Marr has released 'It's Time,' the new single taken from his forthcoming studio album, THE AGE OF EVERYTHING, due October 2nd via BMG.

'It's Time' is a defiant call to arms in the face of cynicism and corruption, bursting into a widescreen anthem capturing Johnny Marr's songwriting at its most exhilarating. The song premiered live on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show this morning and has already been tipped by MOJO as a 'standout from Marr's latest album: a triple threat protest song that hits the sweet spot.'

Speaking about the song, Johnny said: 'It's Time is my way of singing about some worldly issues but finding defiance, in idealism. I wanted a lyric that matched the exuberance of the music but is actually about resisting cynicism and corruption: 'Everybody ain't making it, change the weather and breaking it. Mobilise to know the truth. Open eyes to know the truth.' I guess it's about the assholes with dodgy views.'

The new song follows the release of 'Spin,' a mainstay across the 6music, BBC Radio 2, Virgin, Absolute and Radio X playlists, and described by the NME as 'soaring and urgent.' The song was closely followed by 'Ophelia,' sonically holding the same dynamism as its namesake and praised by CLASH Magazine as 'a sign of the creative confidence running through Johnny Marr's work right now'.

The music video for 'It's Time' was filmed earlier this year at Johnny's biggest headline show of his solo career. A sold out homecoming performance at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl treated fans to a high energy set of classics, hits, and an abundance of brand new and unreleased music. The i Paper proclaimed, 'thank god for Johnny Marr,' whilst the Telegraph described 'the perfect rock star' and the Manchester Evening News witnessed 'something rather special.'

THE AGE OF EVERYTHING is Johnny Marr's fifth full length studio record. 10 new songs that he describes as the most cathartic songwriting of his career. Written in London, developed live on the road across the East Coast of North America and recorded in Manchester, THE AGE OF EVERYTHING captures the energy and tensions of the city. Sharp, fast and dynamic, filled with ideas and possibilities.

The new music lands amongst a huge year for Johnny Marr. Ahead of the release of THE AGE OF EVERYTHING, the Marr's Guitars: The Johnny Marr Collection auction, presented by Christie's, will spotlight on the pioneering sound, songwriting and influence of Johnny Marr. An unprecedented opportunity for fans and collectors all over the world, the sale presents approximately 80 guitars, each integral to Marr's extraordinarily wide-ranging music.

On October 22nd Thames & Hudson will publish an illustrated, enhanced and reformatted anniversary edition of Johnny's acclaimed autobiography, Set the Boy Free. Featuring previously unseen archival photography, a new introduction, a personal eulogy for Johnny's friend and The Smiths' bassist Andy Rourke, and a foreword by Noel Gallagher, the edition celebrates the Sunday Times Best selling book's 10th anniversary.

Since launching his solo career Johnny has scored five UK Top 10 albums, released the bestselling autobiography Set The Boy Free, recorded the James Bond theme for No Time To Die with Billie Eilish, received the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, an Academy Award nomination for his work with Hans Zimmer on Inception, NME's Godlike Genius honour, and played sold-out tours and major festivals across the world.

The years that have elapsed since the release of 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 album signalled a new era, bringing the career-spanning collection Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, the acclaimed photobook Marr's Guitars, full orchestral concert A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra, the Look Out Live! album, as well as writing and recording with Gorillaz, Franz Ferdinand, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and performing on the HELP(2) album with Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) and Kae Tempest - the latest in a long line of exciting and unexpected collaborations.

The album will be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl, with the official artist store also stocking exclusive limited 3 Colour splatter vinyl and merch bundles.

Tracklist

1. Spin

2. Beyond The Rain

3. It's Time

4. How Come

5. Ophelia

6. That Feeling

7. In And Out Of Love

8. Just Once More

9. Fire With Fire

10. All In A Life

Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill



Photo Credit: Andrew Cotterill

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