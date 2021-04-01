John Vento Releases New Single 'New Mexico Way'

It doesn't happen very often, but sometimes good songs just come together in short order. This track ("New Mexico Way") from John Vento's "Brick By Brick" project is an example of such magic. John had a concept for an upbeat rock-n-roll tune, and of course the perfect guy to create such a thing is David Granati. David and John were on the same wave length from the jump on "New Mexico Way".

As Vento says, "David and I have created a ton of music together but we've never had something fall into place so quickly and organically. Everything David played just sounded and felt great, capturing the exact vibe that I wanted."

Once producer, multi-instrumentalist, David Granati laid done the initial tracks, Vento pulled out some cool lyric notes from collaborator Matt Wohlfarth.

"New Mexico Way" is a song about leaving your problems behind in search of a new beginning. In this song Vento sings about a specific destination (New Mexico, USA), where he searches for an old friend in hopes of finding peace and tranquility.. "Where God comes to play."

Watch the video below!

ABOUT JOHN VENTO: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied's Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh's Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.

http://www.johnvento.com

http://www.facebook.com/johnventomusic

DETAILS:

"New Mexico Way "

Release Date April 1, 2021

Written by : David Granati, , John Vento, Matt Wohlfarth

Produced by : David Granati & John Vento

Performed by:

John Vento - Voice

David Granati - Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitars, Bass, Percussion

George Perilli - Drums

Cherylann Hawk - Voice

Jim Pitulski - Video Concept & Production