John Vento Releases New Single And Video For 'She Drove Me To The Poor House'

The single is taken from Vento's epic, 3 years-in-the-making album, "Brick By Brick".

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Chart-topping Roots Rocker, John Vento has released his brand new single and accompanying video for "She Drove Me to the Poor House." The single is taken from Vento's epic, 3 years-in-the-making album, "Brick By Brick," and brings together an impressive collaboration of producers, musicians and vocalists.

The original concept for the song was born from a poem written by Carl Clemens (Youngstown, OH), which was then presented to producer and multi-instrumentalist David Granati, who quickly added his unique twist to the song. The result is a driving rocker with a whole lot of sass from the powerful vocals of Nicole Kress.

The accompanying video by Kay Bey brings the energy of the track to life. It is an electrifying and captivating performance, featuring Vento and his band of collaborators.

So, be sure to check out John Vento's new single and video for "She Drove Me to the Poor House" today!

John Vento - Voice
David Granati - Guitar, Bass, Voice
George Perilli - Drums, Percussion
Fred Delu - Keyboard
Nicole Kress - Voice
Joey Granati - Voice
Erik Kerr - Voice
Julie Walsh - Voice
Marlene Kerr - Voice

ABOUT JOHN VENTO: John Vento has been building a name for himself since 2018, with his tracks amassing over 200K Spotify streams, and several trips to the top of the iTunes charts around the globe. He has also been nominated for and won multiple awards for his music and videos. He is also known for his charitable work, being the co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh, an organization dedicated to helping those on the autism spectrum. www.johnvento.com



