John Van Deusen Premieres New Video on Substream Magazine

John Van Deusen is thrilled to share a brand new music video for "Whatever Makes You Mine," premiering now on Substream Magazine. The song comes from Van Deusen's forthcoming album, (I Am) Origami Pt. 3 - A Catacomb Hymn, out this Friday, July 19th via Tooth & Nail Records. Pre-orders are available now here!

"The music video for 'Whatever Makes You Mine' was a collaboration between myself and director Ben Park. Ben and I had been discussing the possibility of writing and shooting a short horror film...and then we decided we could start with a music video to see how it felt working together," shares Van Deusen. "We really had a great time shooting this video near the Salton Sea east of San Diego; it's a hauntingly beautiful place. The beginning of the video features Slab City, a legendary desert community. The vehicle I'm driving around is my own car, 'Elsa'. She's the best."

He continues: "The creature that stalks me is supposed to be a combination of Sasquatch and something more cosmic. Obviously, it represents my own dark side. The theme of tension and duality within my own personality is prevalent on the album; I wanted to represent it visually in a simple and clear way."

John Van Deusen creates aggressively honest, thematically rich power pop. His style is built on a strange foundation of influences, resulting in an indie rock sound that feels both familiar and curious. From his early career in The Lonely Forest (Trans/Atlantic Records) to his recent outings as a solo recording artist, intimacy and vulnerability have been hallmarks of his songwriting. Consider his work as a little note that says, "It's okay to not be okay."

Van Deusen currently lives in Anacortes, Washington, with his wife and cat, and helps run a board game store. He also yells and plays bass in the hardcore punk band BUFFET.

(I Am) Origami Pt. 3 - A Catacomb Hymn will be released this Friday, July 19th through Tooth & Nail Records. For this album and its forthcoming sequel, Van Deusen teamed with producer and friend Andy D. Park (Pedro the Lion, Deep Sea Diver). Fans can pre-order it now at http://jvd.lnk.to/origami.





