John Summit, HAYLA & Wilkinson Release 'Shiver' Remix

Global dance music phenom John Summit, powerhouse vocalist HAYLA, and drum & bass virtuoso Wilkinson release their official remix of “Shiver,” out now via Darkroom/Experts Only. Experts Only is Summit’s music label & events brand designed to promote the next generation of house, tech-house, and techno talent.

“Shiver” is a fan favorite track off Summit’s debut album Comfort in Chaos and his second collaboration with HAYLA following their RIAA-gold certified track “Where You Are.” The track seamlessly blends Summit’s diverse production style while complimenting Hayla’s powerful vocals and emotional songwriting, resulting in a magical song that has resonated with listeners worldwide. With the official remix, Wilkinson adds his drum & bass touch, turning up the heat with sped-up vocals and amplified electronic instrumentals that give the track a surge of energy.

On the track, Wilkinson shares: “I’ve been a fan of John for a long time, and we’ve been chatting back and forth on doing something together, so when he reached out and asked me to remix ‘Shiver,’ it was an instan yes. I’ve been playing this out for the last few months, and it’s been going off! So I’m excited to get this one out there for you all.”

John Summit has spent the last year on a tear, headlining massive shows at Madison Square Garden (sold out two hours upon announcement), Coachella (closing out the Sahara Tent along with an unforgettable Outdoor Theaterperformance with Dom Dolla as Everything Always), EDC (one solo set and another closing out the festival B2B with Green Velvet), two sold-out shows at Cow Palace in San Francisco, and three sold-out shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Playing Comfort in Chaos for the masses around the globe, the project has left an indelible mark and ejected him into the mainstream (debuting at #2 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart and #39 on the Billboard 200).

UPCOMING JOHN SUMMIT SHOWS:

Monday, December 30: Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub

Tuesday, December 31: Avondale, AZ - Decadence Arizona

Friday, January 3, 2025: Tulum, Mexico - Experts Only Tulum

Saturday, January 11, 2025: Camboriú, Brazil - Green Valley

Friday, February 14 - Sunday, February 15, 2025: Vail, CO - Experts Only Vail

Friday, February 21 - Saturday, February 22, 2025: Lake Tahoe, NV - Experts Only Tahoe

Saturday, March 8, 2025 - Sunday, March 9, 2025: Mumbai, India - Lollapalooza India

With Comfort in Chaos, Summit reveals the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit strived to push himself musically and emotionally, tapping into a part of his identity that might not be immediately apparent to many fans. Fans old and new will find moments of extraordinary beauty (and hedonism) across the album, which nods to Summit’s core Chicago house roots while touching on UK-leaning genres he loves like garage, liquid and dancefloor drum & bass.

About John Summit

John Summit is one of the most sought-after names in global dance music. The superstar DJ, producer, and label owner has nearly one billion all time global streams across his catalog, two #1 US dance radio hits, two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart, and sold-out shows across the globe, including BMO Stadium in Los Angeles (22,000) in the fall of 2023 and Madison Square Garden (17,000) in New York City in June, with tickets selling out in under two hours. Whether he’s headlining a sold-out show or an intimate club, the Chicago native, now based in Miami, brings his signature brand of high-octane spirit everywhere he goes. However, behind the larger-than-life persona is a thoughtful, detail-oriented artist who once worked as a CPA by day and taught music production tutorials by night. As a recording artist, he logs long hours in the studio, perfecting each of his dynamic songs. He's toured the world, closing out huge festivals including headlining the Sahara Stage at Coachella 2024, and putting on his own shows in unparalleled locations like the slopes of Vail Mountain and the Caverns in Tennessee as part of his label Experts Only. One of the top touring acts in the world, Summit also has a keen interest in the underground scene, and Experts Only is part of his commitment to platforming the next generation of dance music talent. With global hits “Where You Are” (feat. HAYLA), “Human” (feat. Echoes) and “Go Back” w/ Sub Focus (feat. Julia Church) under his belt, Summit released his hugely anticipated debut album Comfort In Chaos, on July 12th via Experts Only/Darkroom. The album, encapsulating themes of vice and virtue, highs and lows, total human duality, sees the artist revealing the man behind the icon, injecting his usual body-first approach to dance music with genuine heart and emotion. Summit is set to only get even bigger while releasing a body of work that’s rare in musical ingenuity and uncompromising in its memoir-like tone and texture.

About Wilkinson

Hailing from the leafy suburbs of Southwest London is one of the UK’s best known electronic artists… Wilkinson. Regarded as one of the most successful D&B artists of all time, he’s sold over 3 millions singles, amassed over half a billion streams, released 4 critically acclaimed albums and has collaborated and remixed with the likes of Kaskade, Becky Hill, Sub Focus, Calvin Harris and The Prodigy to name only a few. With a global touring business that’s seen him lap the world more times than we can count, he’s performed and headlined stages across the world including EDC Las Vegas, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Pukkelpop. Stay tuned, as this electronic star continues to rise.

Photo credit: trippydana

