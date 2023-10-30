John Mellencamp Confirms Continuation of Acclaimed Tour

Fresh off the heels of his sold-out “Live and In Person 2023” North  American tour, John Mellencamp confirms its continuation with “Live and In Person 2024.”  Mellencamp will perform for one night only in 27 new cities. 

Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents, the tour will begin in Rochester, NY on March  8 and conclude in Savannah, GA on April 23. Mellencamp will also perform in Newark, NJ, Hartford, CT, Birmingham, AL, Green Bay, WI, Washington, D.C. and more. Complete list  of dates below. 

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for all US dates beginning  Tuesday, October 31 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10pm local time through  the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. 

Register now Click Here for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning November 1 at 10AM local time.  

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, October 31  at 10am local time. These exclusive offers an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets,  autographed memorabilia, special merchandise and more. Tickets will go on-sale to the general  public on Friday, November 3 at 10AM local time.  

The new dates celebrate Mellencamp’s most recent album, Orpheus Descending, released to  widespread critical acclaim this June on Republic Records.  

He will continue to perform songs from the new LP, Orpheus Descending, during his live  set. The Chicago Tribune says “Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance  from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something  homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty “thoughts and  prayers” condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.” 

Orpheus Descending, produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio,  marks Mellencamp’s twenty fifth studio album. One of his most personal records to date,  standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp  continues to passionately advocate for. 

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck  Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana  Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the  top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and a  member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Last year, he released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which  features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before.  Listen HERE. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early  

last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street  Journal, Forbes and more. 

Mellencamp has continued to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. Last  year, he released a self-curated book of his work, John Mellencamp: Paintings and  Assemblages, which is out now on Rizzoli New York. 

JOHN MELLENCAMP LIVE AND IN PERSON 2024 TOUR 

March 8—Rochester, NY—West Herr Auditorium Theatre 

March 10—Newark, NJ—New Jersey Performing Arts Center 

March 11—Worcester, MA—The Hanover Theatre 

March 13—Hartford, CT—The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts 

March 14—Schenectady, NY—Proctors 

March 16—Erie, PA—Warner Theatre 

March 17—Toledo, OH—Stranahan Theater 

March 19—East Lansing, MI—Wharton Center  

March 20—Richmond, KY—EKU Center for the Arts 

March 22—Muncie, IN—Emens Auditorium 

March 23—Springfield, IL—UIS Performing Arts Center 

March 25—Green Bay, WI—The Weidner 

March 26—Madison, WI—Overture Center for the Arts 

March 27—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center 

April 4—Duluth, MN—DECC Symphony Hall 

April 5—Des Moines, IA—Des Moines Civic Center 

April 7—Omaha, NE—Orpheum Theater 

April 9—Springfield, MO—Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Arts

April 10—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Center 

April 12—Birmingham, AL—BJCC Concert Hall 

April 14—Greensboro, NC—Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 15—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium 

April 17—Fayetteville, NC—Crown Theatre 

April 18—Washington, D.C.—DAR Constitution Hall 

April 20—Columbia, SC—Township Auditorium 

April 21—Norfolk, VA—Chrysler Hall 

April 23—Savannah, GA—Johnny Mercer Theatre

Photo credit: Myrna Suarez



