Joesef Releases New Single 'I Wonder Why ft. Loyle Carner'

Today sees rising star Joesef team up with UK hip-hop artist Loyle Carner for the release of "I Wonder Why," out now on AWAL.

The emotional new track is another incredible indie pop offering which sees the multi-talented Joesef take the reins once again to produce, write and record the majority of the sultry track from his Glasgow apartment before sending over to Loyle Carner to add his heartfelt verse.

Speaking about the single, Joesef explains "Sometimes I don't know how I feel till I write it down and this seemed to be one of those times. I think I was avoiding addressing that I was a bit fed up at the start of the year because of a situation, so this tune sort of put a line under it. It's about losing someone and going through the motions trying to shake the thought of them not being around anymore. It's still pretty heavy to handle for me sometimes, but I do love it". Speaking about the collaboration Joesef continues "I never work with anyone at all but my mates and I are Loyal's biggest fans so it was a real dream come true to be able to hear him on a song I'd made, and to hear his lyrics and how he interpreted it in his own way. He's really is up there with the best for me, and he's a complete gent to add so I'm buzzing with how it's came together."

The new single follows on from Joesef's recent releases "The Sun Is Up Forever" off his forthcoming EP, as well as his recent Spotify Pride Single "Thinking Of You" and his debut EP "Play Me Something Nice" both of which have seen him garner praise from the likes of Vogue, i-D, NME and Clash as well as selling out venues across the venues across Europe and the UK.

