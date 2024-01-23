Joe Wong Shares Track With Mary Timony Ahead of Album

Joe Wong shares new track “What Have You Done,” the latest from his upcoming self-produced album, Mere Survival.

Due February 2 via his TSI Records imprint, the album from the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised musician, film + television composer (Midnight Gospel, Russian Doll, Master of None) and podcaster (The Trap Set with Joe Wong) also features early singles “Into Nothing” and “Waiting.”

“What Have You Done” explores the idea that the objects in the physical world are abstract symbols of a spiritual language and features Wong on Vocals, Drums, Bass, Guitar, Keyboards and was co-produced and features guitar from Mary Timony, and can be heard here: https://too.fm/zooema4.

To celebrate the album's release, Wong will perform with his band Nite Creatures on January 25th in Los Angeles at Hollywood Forever's Masonic Lodge with support from Death Valley Girls, and on January 28th in Seattle at Neumos with support from drumming legend Mark Guiliana (David Bowie, St. Vincent).

The Nite Creatures band features an all star line-up of musicians including Mary Timony (Helium, Ex Hex), Crisanta Baker (Lo Moon), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden), Mary Lattimore, Chad Molter (Faraquet, Medications), Mark Cisneros (Hammered Hulls, Kid Congo, The Makeup), Ryan Burns, along with a 12-piece orchestra and special guests. Tickets are available at www.NiteCreatures.com.

JOE WONG + NITE CREATURES LIVE

1/25 LOS ANGELES, CA - HOLLYWOOD FOREVER'S MASONIC LODGE

1/28 SEATTLE, WA - NEUMOS

Written, performed, and produced by Wong, Mere Survival expands on the sonic palette of its predecessor, his critically-lauded 2020 debut album Nite Creatures, by incorporating other-worldly synthesizer and crusty electric guitars into his signature orchestral psychedelia. follows Nite Creatures with another adventure into the netherworld of loss, grief and technological oblivion.

Where lesser voyagers revel in the darkness, Wong finds wonder in the muck, spinning rare beauty into outsized songs of redemption and reconciliation. The ten bombastic tracks that make up Mere Survival are flashbangs of hope in the face of despair, a laser light show for all of us dwellers in the void.

Guest musicians include Cameron, Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters, Sunny Day Real Estate), Jim Keltner (John Lennon, George Harrison, Bob Dylan), Money Mark (Beastie Boys), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Joey Waronker (Beck, REM) and a 30-piece orchestra. Mixer Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev) once again brings a shimmering heft to the proceedings. The album was recorded across the country including the iconic Capitol Studios in Hollywood, CA and the Foo Fighters' Studio 606.

Mere Survival will be available on February 2, 2024.

Photo by Priscilla C. Scott