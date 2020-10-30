Joe Hanson Releases New Single 'Head Over Wheels'

A quintessential youthfully-nostalgic track for anyone longing for their teenage years.

Joe Hanson releases "Head Over Wheels," a quintessential youthfully-nostalgic track for anyone longing for their teenage years. The track feels like a summer drive through your hometown with the windows down. Its pop drums and rhythmic guitars rev up the song like an engine and Hanson's silky R&B-esque voice melodically runs through the story of his first truck, that reliably witnessed all of his teenage milestones and first tastes of freedom. Joe Hanson's impressive vocal range shines through on "Head Over Wheels" as a unique pop-country newcomer to watch. Listen to the single below.



"This song is filled with nostalgia that takes me back to my first car and all the crazy memories I had in it. My hope is that it can take the listeners back to that place in time to all their wild nights, broken hearts, and sweet memories with their first car," says Hanson.



"'Head Over Wheels' is an incredible song about the freedom that comes with getting your very first car. The flawless vocals throughout the song are accompanied with fantastic guitar and drum beats" says Music Update Central



Native to the chicago suburbs, Joe Hanson breaks the pop-country mold by fusing Justin Timberlake-like R&B with traditional country. Equipped with a striking tenor voice and a knack for shaping a melody like a sculptor, Hanson knows how to write the kind of songs that stick in your head. After dabbling in Christian music, Hanson officially moved to Nashville and attended various writer's retreats, where he worked with Keesy Timmer, who'd penned Kelsea Ballerini's "Yeah Boy." Hanson has also opened for Country superstars, including Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and Lindsay Ell.

Singer/songwriter Joe Hanson is already breaking the mold, and he's brand new to country music. He is equipped with a striking tenor voice and a knack for shaping a melody like a sculptor with stone: tastefully and expressively. Even now, Hanson knows how to write the kind of songs that stick in your head, with lyrics that reflect the bitter and the sweet he's tasted in life. And while he seems to have been born to sing country music - in fact, he probably was - it took Hanson a while to decide whether his destiny was in Christian music, on which he was raised back in Naperville, Illinois alongside country stalwarts like Randy Travis, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, John Denver and more. After experimenting with various sounds and projects, Hanson knew that his calling was to make country music, so he officially moved to Nashville. Since moving to town he has had the opportunity to attend writers retreats, where he met Keesy Timmer, who'd penned Kelsea Ballerini's "Yeah Boy." Hanson has also had the opportunity to open for some of Nashville's best including Brantley Gilbert, Randy Houser, Russell Dickerson and Lindsay Ell. For more information about Hanson go here joehansonmusic.com.

Listen to the single here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles