Joe Bonamassa Announces 26-Date, Coast-to-Coast U.S. Tour

On the heels of the release of his sprawling and expansive live concert film and album 'Tales Of Time,' the three-time GRAMMY-nominated guitarist and 25x Billboard chart-topper Joe Bonamassa has announced a 26-date U.S. Fall Tour, which will take him from coast-to-coast and all points in between.

Kicking off at The Cannon Center in Memphis, TN on October 23rd before winding its way throughout the south and Midwest, the tour will feature stops at historic theaters like The Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO and The Lyric in Baltimore, MD before culminating with Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

A special artist pre-sale will begin tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 28th at 10am local time.

Bonamassa is currently in Europe on an 18-date tour and will return to the U.S. for a short run of dates beginning on May 26th in Yakima, WA. In addition, Bonamassa has also just announced his first-ever appearance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl to perform an exclusive, one-night-only concert experience alongside an orchestra on August 9th that will be recorded for his next live concert film.

A venue and artist pre-sale for Joe's Hollywood Bowl show begins tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25th at 10am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 2nd at 10am local time.

Cited by Guitar World as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," Bonamassa is known for taking risks and venturing into uncharted territory throughout his wide-ranging career. His latest live concert release, Tales of Time, recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, was hailed as "a near spiritual experience" by Classic Rock Magazine.

The concert captures a stratospheric performance by the blues-rock titan, which found his virtuoso guitar style and unique technique and flair elevating the evening to an almost heavenly high. The performance features songs from his latest #1 studio album, Time Clocks, which marked his most raw, rocking studio album yet, with American Songwriter sharing, "Bonamassa pushes into fresh territory while staying within a blues-based framework". The project was produced by long-time collaborator and producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Iron Maiden, Journey).

"This live show represents our most progressive and largest production to date, focusing on my most ambitious studio album to date," commented Bonamassa. "My band was a force of nature on this show, and it truly was a special night." For more information on 'Tales Of Time' and to purchase tickets to Bonamassa's upcoming tour, click HERE

Summer U.S. Tour

May 26 - Capitol Theatre - Yakima, WA

May 27 - Backroads Blues Festival - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR*

May 28 - Backroads Blues Festival - Chateau Ste Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*

August 2 - Vina Robles Amphitheatre - Paso Robles, CA

August 4 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

August 5 - Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

August 6 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 9 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA^

August 12 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY**

August 13 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, NY**

*Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa

**Keeping the Blues Alive presents: Joe Bonamassa & Friends: Styx and Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles

^Joe Bonamassa with Orchestra

Fall U.S. Tour

October 23 - Memphis, TN - The Cannon Center

October 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

October 27 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

October 28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land

October 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

November 1 - Fayetteville, AR - Walton Arts Center

November 3 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall

November 4 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

November 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Civic Center Music Hall

November 8 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

November 10 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

November 11 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox

November 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Paramount Theatre

November 14 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center

November 15 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 17 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

November 18 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

November 19 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

November 21 - Reading, PA - The Santander Performing Arts Center

November 22 - Providence, RI - Providence Performance Arts Center

November 24 - Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

November 25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

November 28 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 30 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

December 1 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena`

December 2 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live`

`On-sale now

ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA

Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 13x Blues Music Award Nominee (4 wins), he achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his latest studio album Time Clocks.

He's fresh off the release of Tales Of Time, a sprawling and expansive live concert film and album, shot at the breathtaking Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding and expansive multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.

A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music.

In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums for his exciting independent label KTBA Records, and he recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Recent producing highlights include 'Crown' by the blues legend Eric Gales, which was nominated for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards.

Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive foundation provides music education funding to schools and support to artists in need and has positively impacted more than 90k students to date.

Photo credit: Kit Wood