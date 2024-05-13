Jimmy Eat World to Embark on UK & EU Headline Tour in November 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arizona rock icons Jimmy Eat World have announced their return to the UK and Europe with seven headline shows taking place in November 2024.

The dates will begin at Berlin’s Columbiahalle on 7th November before arriving in the UK on 13th November at Glasgow’s O2 Academy, at Manchester's Victoria Warehouse on 14th November, and closing at London’s Alexandra Palace on 15th November - a huge moment for Jimmy Eat World marking their biggest London headline show to date.

Jimmy Eat World will be joined by special guests PUP at all shows. Tickets will be on general sale from Friday 17 May at 10:00am local time here.

The November tour will see Jimmy Eat World’s first UK gigs since 2022, when the band headlined a sold out Brixton Academy and headlined 2000 Trees Festival - major moments that surrounded the release of their powerful latest singles ‘Place Your Debts’ and ‘Something Loud’, described by the Guardian as “arguably Jimmy Eat World’s best track in years”.

Whilst the band are currently in the studio working on new music, today’s announcement closely follows the 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World’s classic third studio album, Clarity. To celebrate, the band recently released Clarity: Phoenix Sessions. A limited-edition two-LP set of the album’s original 13 songs - reimagined. Recorded live as part of their 2021 global stream Phoenix Sessions performances.

The news arrives amidst a year of exciting live activity - Jimmy Eat World just wrapped a joint tour of North America with Fall Out Boy through February, March and April. On October 21 and 22, they will perform their iconic fourth record, 2001’s Bleed American, in its entirety at the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas. More information and tickets to all Jimmy Eat World tour dates can be found at JimmyEatWorld.com.

NOVEMBER HEADLINE TOUR DATES

7 – Columbiahalle – Berlin, DE

8 – Schlachihof – Wiesbaden, DE

9 – Turbinenhalle – Oberhausen, DE

11 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

13 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

14 – Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

15 – Alexandra Palace – London, UK

Photo credit: Jimi Giannatti

