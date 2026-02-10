Jimmy Eat World Set Headlining, Festival Dates for 'Bleed American' 25th Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arizona rock group Jimmy Eat World will kick off the celebration for the 25th anniversary of their album Bleed American with a tour that begins June 9 in Denver, CO, at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre and ends in November at Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, FL.

The trek marks Jimmy Eat World’s return to the Vans Warped Tour stage, in all five cities, after a 25-year absence and a trio of previously announced U.K. shows, with sold-out dates on Aug. 14 at The Piece Hall in Halifax and Aug. 15 at Cardiff Castle in Wales, followed by the biggest U.K. show in the band’s history on Aug. 16 at London’s Gunnersbury Park.

For drummer Zach Lind, this tour feels like a second chance to show appreciation to the fans who provided their livelihood for the past 25 years. Lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins echoes this sentiment: “I feel like at this time in our lives, especially for me, it’s important to get back to a place that you can savor. This tour is designed to be an elevated version of our show, a heightened experience with production that reflects 25 years of learning how to stretch artistically in the live environment.”

Along the tour, Jimmy Eat World will be joined by special guests (on select dates): Rise Against, Hot Mulligan, Sunny Day Real Estate, Thrice, Motion City Soundtrack, Mom Jeans, Minus the Bear, The Get Up Kids, PUP, Sparta, Hey Mercedes, Girls Against Boys, Illuminati Hotties, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Jay Som.

Originally released July 24, 2001 via DreamWorks Records, Bleed American is an alternative rock album, which has been certified platinum in the U.S. and gold in the U.K., with the single “The Middle” recently joining the Spotify Billion Streams Club. The record was not only a commercial breakthrough, but also a creative touchstone for a new wave of bands, with artists including Fall Out Boy, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and The Wonder Years citing the album as a major influence.

For the North America dates, tickets are available starting with an artist, CITI, and American Express presale (more details below) beginning Wednesday, February 11. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale on Friday, February 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit here.

For the Canada shows, American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, beginning Wednesday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 12 at 10 p.m. local time. For Information on tickets and more, visit: here.

JIMMY EAT WORLD — 25 YEARS OF BLEED AMERICAN TOUR DATES

June 9 –– Denver, CO –– Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/Sunny Day Real Estate + The Get Up Kids

June 11 –– Chicago, IL –– Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 12 –– Detroit, MI –– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill w/ The Get Up Kids + Sunny Day Real Estate

June 13-14 –– Washington, D.C. –– Vans Warped Tour*

June 16 –– Brooklyn, NY –– Brooklyn Paramount w/The Get Up Kids + Hey Mercedes

June 17 –– New York, NY –– The Rooftop at Pier 17 w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

June 19 –– Philadelphia, PA –– Highmark Skyline Stage at Mann w/Thrice + Hey Mercedes

June 20 –– Boston, MA –– MGM Music Hall at Fenway w/Thrice + Girls Against Boys

July 3 –– Calgary, AB –– Spruce Meadows++

July 4 –– Fort McMurray, AB –– Hello Summer Festival++

July 17 –– Bend, OR –– Hayden Homes Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 18 –– Seattle WA –– WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 19 –– Vancouver, BC –– Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 22 –– Sandy, UT –– Sandy Amphitheater w/Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 24 –– Concord, CA –– Toyota Pavilion at Concord w/Mom Jeans + Motion City Soundtrack + Illuminati Hotties

July 25-26 –– Long Beach, CA –– Vans Warped Tour*

August 14 –– Halifax, UK –– The Piece Hall w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids (SOLD OUT)

August 15 –– Cardiff, UK –– Cardiff Castle w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som (SOLD OUT)

August 16 –– London, UK –– Gunnersbury Park w/Rise Against, The Get Up Kids, Jay Som

August 22 –– Montreal, QC –– Vans Warped Tour*

August 23 –– Toronto, ON –– RBC Amphitheatre co-headline w/PUP

September 6 –– Phoenix, AZ –– Chase Field supporting My Chemical Romance

September 9 –– Austin, TX –– Moody Amphitheater w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 10 –– Dallas, TX –– The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory w/Minus the Bear + Sparta

September 12-13 –– Mexico City, MX –– Vans Warped Tour*

November 12 –– Nashville, TN –– TBA

﻿November 14 –– Tampa, FL –– MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre w/Hot Mulligan + Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

November 14-15 –– Orlando, FL –– Vans Warped Tour*

*Vans Warped Tour

++Non "Bleed American" Show

About Jimmy Eat World:

Jimmy Eat World is an alternative-rock band that is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their seminal album Bleed American in 2026. The record produced a run of hits, including the title track “Bleed American, “Sweetness,” “A Praise Chorus,” and “The Middle.” That last one hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 during a 33-week run, earned RIAA platinum status, and in 2024 joined Spotify’s Billions Club.

Beyond the studio, Jimmy Eat World has performed at major festivals around the world, including When We Were Young, Lollapalooza, Coachella, Reading, Leeds, Southside, and Hurricane, and have appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Saturday Night Live. Their contributions to Arizona’s music legacy were recognized in 2024 as October 17 was declared Jimmy Eat World Day in Phoenix, AZ.

Photo credit: Christopher Wray-McCann