Jimmy Eat World Announce 10th Studio Album 'Surviving'
Jimmy Eat World today announce details of their 10th studio album Surviving, released on 18th October via The Orchard / RCA Records. The acclaimed Arizona four piece also reveal the first dates of Surviving, The Tour as well as a run of intimate UK shows for the week of album release.
Surviving is the band's most personal, ambitious album to date and front man Jim Adkins once again proves himself as one of the most prolific songwriters in rock & roll.
As Adkins himself puts it, "Surviving explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry, what I see people around me choosing to carry and what I have found to be the truth when I choose to let go".
Unveiled today, lead single "All The Way (Stay)" extolls the virtues of letting people discover the real you while exposing your vulnerabilities. As a heady rush of guitars give way to an irresistible middle-eight, Rachel Haden's backing vocals and a saxophone solo lifted from the soundtrack of the-greatest-80's-movie-John Hughes-never-made, 'All The Way (Stay)" showcases the restless creative energy of a band at the peak of their powers.
The band also released a newly recorded version of 'Love Never'. Originally released last year as a limited edition vinyl-only single, 'Love Never' pits the realities against the expectations of love, a classic slice of Jimmy Eat World wrapped up in a three minute rush of towering guitars and crashing drums.
The 10-track album, which was produced by the band and Integrity Blues producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen, is available for pre-order now (click here). An exclusive white colored vinyl will also be available through Independent Record Stores and www.jimmyeatworld.com. Additional merch bundles can also be found on the band's site.
Surviving is a timely reminder of just why Jimmy Eat World are still selling out venues, headlining festivals and scoring top 10 albums as new generations of fans adopt their songs as the soundtrack to their lives.
Jimmy Eat World are Jim Adkins, Rick Burch, Tom Linton and Zach Lind.
Surviving Track List
1. Surviving
2. Criminal Energy
3. Delivery
4. 555
5. One Mil
6. All The Way (Stay)
7. Diamond
8. Love Never
9. Recommit
10. Congratulations
Surviving, The Tour
Ticket pre-sales for the first round of Surviving, The Tour dates begin TODAY at 10:00 AM local time and will go on-sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10 AM local.
UK Release Week Shows:
10/17/19 Leadmill Sheffield
10/19/19 Banquet Records Kingston
10/20/19 Metropolis Studios London
Surviving, The Tour Dates 2019
11/02/19 Ft. Collins, CO Washington's
11/04/19 Wichita, KS Cotillion Ballroom
11/05/19 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre
11/06/19 Madison, WI The Sylvee
11/08/19 East Moline, IL The Rust Belt
11/09/19 Bloomington, IN Bluebird Nightclub
11/10/19 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
11/12/19 Harrisburg, PA The Capitol Room @ HMAC
11/13/19 South Burlington, VT Higher Ground Ballroom
11/15/19 Poughkeepsie, NY The Chance
11/16/19 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
11/18/19 Wilmington, DE The Queen (Wilmington)
11/19/19 Richmond, VA The National
11/20/19 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
11/21/19 Athens, GA 40 Watt Club
11/22/19 Orlando, FL Florida Man Music Festival
Many, Many more dates to be announced
Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin