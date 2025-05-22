'Jillith Fair’ Tribute Shows to Honor Jill Sobule’s Legacy

Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and many more.
To celebrate the life and songbook of Jill Sobule, Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows will be taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and many more as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate and celebrate the work and life of their dear friend. More shows to be announced at a later date. Details and tickets available are here.
Jill’s F*ck 7th Grade - Original Cast Recording will be released on her own Pinko Records label on June 6th, the same day as the reissue of her 1995 landmark self-titled album, Jill Sobule. Available on vinyl for the first time ever, it will be pressed on a special translucent red colorway via Rhino Records. Beloved for her inventive guitar playing, Jill’s Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith is also available here.
Jill left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos, and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, and additional tribute events, and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory, & music alive. It’s hoped that Jillith Fair events can occur annually on her birthday (January 16th) and during Pride Month going forward into 2026 and beyond…
The It Was a Good Life Foundation will distribute donations to the ACLU and other charitable causes Jill cared deeply about. More events to come together in Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and beyond.
^= A Pride Month Event
Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Erin McKeown
Featuring:
Marshall Crenshaw
Kris Delmhorst
Julian Fleisher
Erin McKeown
Heather Maloney
June Millington
The Nields - Duo
Madeleine Peyroux
Gretchen Phillips
Wesley Stace aka John Wesley Harding
Syd Straw
Winterpills
Finale (all) (“A Good Life” & “Underdog Victorious”)
Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
This show will be streamed live (www.passim.org)
Hosted/MC’d by:
Matt Smith and/or Michael Busack
Featuring:
Catie Curtis
Antje Duvekot
Vance Gilbert
Amanda Palmer
Santa Monica, CA @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop (SOLD OUT)
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Additional tickets may be put on sale in the late afternoon on show day
Hosted/MC’d by:
Dan Navarro
Featuring:
Willie Aron
Cindy Lee Berryhill
Perla Batalla
Margaret Cho
Amy Engelhardt
Kay Hanley & Michelle Lewis
Lisa Loeb & David Poe
Jesse Lynn Madera
Tom Morello
Dan Navarro
Steve Postell
Ensemble “I Kissed A Girl” (Women trading lines)
House Band:
Steve Postell
Phil Parlapiano
Leland Sklar
Michael Jerome
Evanston, IL @ SPACE
SPACE presents…
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Paul McComas
Featuring:
Gerald Dowd
The Empty Pockets
Heather & Paul McComas
Leslie Nuss
Nikki O’Neill
Ike Reilly
Gabrielle Schafer & Aaron Rester
Anna Vogelzang
Tommi Zender
Oyster Bay, NY @ Planting Fields Festival (not a Jillith Fair event)
A Pride Month event dedicated to the memory of Jill
Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Lounge
WXPN Welcomes & World Cafe presents…
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Jim Boggia
Featuring:
Marissa Levy Lerer
Tara Murtha
More TBD
Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet
Largo presents…
Jillith Fair - for the love of Jill - a tribute to our Sunshine Gal
Hosted/MC’d by:
Jim Turner
Featuring:
Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlin (The Go Go’s)
Margaret Cho
John Doe
Sara Watkins (I’m With Her/Nickel Creek/Watkins Family Hour)
More TBD
Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Featuring:
TBD
New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Marykate O’Neil
Featuring:
Antigone Rising w/ Julie Wolf
Richard Barone
Tracy Bonham
Julian Hornik
Matt Keating
Marykate O’Neil
Joan Osborne
Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby
More TBD
Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
(San Francisco Bay area)
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by:
Julie Wolf
Featuring:
TBD
Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Featuring:
TBD
Image Credit: Brad Talbot
