'Jillith Fair’ Tribute Shows to Honor Jill Sobule’s Legacy

To celebrate the life and songbook of Jill Sobule, Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows will be taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and many more as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate and celebrate the work and life of their dear friend. More shows to be announced at a later date. Details and tickets available are here.

Jill’s F*ck 7th Grade - Original Cast Recording will be released on her own Pinko Records label on June 6th, the same day as the reissue of her 1995 landmark self-titled album, Jill Sobule. Available on vinyl for the first time ever, it will be pressed on a special translucent red colorway via Rhino Records. Beloved for her inventive guitar playing, Jill’s Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith is also available here.

Jill left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos, and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, and additional tribute events, and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory, & music alive. It’s hoped that Jillith Fair events can occur annually on her birthday (January 16th) and during Pride Month going forward into 2026 and beyond…

The It Was a Good Life Foundation will distribute donations to the ACLU and other charitable causes Jill cared deeply about. More events to come together in Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and beyond.

‘Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule Shows

^= A Pride Month Event

Saturday, May 31^

Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Erin McKeown

Featuring:

Marshall Crenshaw

Kris Delmhorst

Julian Fleisher

Erin McKeown

Heather Maloney

June Millington

The Nields - Duo

Madeleine Peyroux

Gretchen Phillips

Wesley Stace aka John Wesley Harding

Syd Straw

Winterpills

Finale (all) (“A Good Life” & “Underdog Victorious”)

Sunday, June 1^

Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

This show will be streamed live (www.passim.org)

Hosted/MC’d by:

Matt Smith and/or Michael Busack

Featuring:

Catie Curtis

Antje Duvekot

Vance Gilbert

Amanda Palmer

Sunday, June 1^

Santa Monica, CA @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop (SOLD OUT)

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Additional tickets may be put on sale in the late afternoon on show day

Hosted/MC’d by:

Dan Navarro

Featuring:

Willie Aron

Cindy Lee Berryhill

Perla Batalla

Margaret Cho

Amy Engelhardt

Kay Hanley & Michelle Lewis

Lisa Loeb & David Poe

Jesse Lynn Madera

Tom Morello

Dan Navarro

Steve Postell

Ensemble “I Kissed A Girl” (Women trading lines)

House Band:

Steve Postell

Phil Parlapiano

Leland Sklar

Michael Jerome

Saturday, June 7^

Evanston, IL @ SPACE

SPACE presents…

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Paul McComas

Featuring:

Gerald Dowd

The Empty Pockets

Heather & Paul McComas

Leslie Nuss

Nikki O’Neill

Ike Reilly

Gabrielle Schafer & Aaron Rester

Anna Vogelzang

Tommi Zender

Saturday, June 14 ^

Oyster Bay, NY @ Planting Fields Festival (not a Jillith Fair event)

A Pride Month event dedicated to the memory of Jill

Saturday, June 21 ^

Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Lounge

WXPN Welcomes & World Cafe presents…

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Jim Boggia

Featuring:

Marissa Levy Lerer

Tara Murtha

More TBD

Tuesday, July 1

Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet

Largo presents…

Jillith Fair - for the love of Jill - a tribute to our Sunshine Gal

Hosted/MC’d by:

Jim Turner

Featuring:

Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlin (The Go Go’s)

Margaret Cho

John Doe

Sara Watkins (I’m With Her/Nickel Creek/Watkins Family Hour)

More TBD

Wednesday, July 2

Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Featuring:

TBD

Sunday, July 20

New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Marykate O’Neil

Featuring:

Antigone Rising w/ Julie Wolf

Richard Barone

Tracy Bonham

Julian Hornik

Matt Keating

Marykate O’Neil

Joan Osborne

Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby

More TBD

Friday, August 8

Albany, CA @ Ivy Room

(San Francisco Bay area)

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Hosted/MC’d by:

Julie Wolf

Featuring:

TBD

Saturday, September 6

Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule

Featuring:

TBD

Image Credit: Brad Talbot

Comments

