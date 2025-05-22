 tracking pixel
'Jillith Fair’ Tribute Shows to Honor Jill Sobule’s Legacy

Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and many more.

By: May. 22, 2025
'Jillith Fair’ Tribute Shows to Honor Jill Sobule’s Legacy Image
To celebrate the life and songbook of Jill Sobule, Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule tribute shows will be taking place across the U.S. throughout the rest of 2025, benefiting the It Was A Good Life Foundation. Each Jillith Fair will feature Jill’s friends and loved ones, including Tom Morello, Margaret Cho, Lisa Loeb, Amanda Palmer and many more as they cover Jill’s catalogue to commemorate and celebrate the work and life of their dear friend. More shows to be announced at a later date. Details and tickets available are here.

Jill’s F*ck 7th Grade - Original Cast Recording will be released on her own Pinko Records label on June 6th, the same day as the reissue of her 1995 landmark self-titled album, Jill Sobule. Available on vinyl for the first time ever, it will be pressed on a special translucent red colorway via Rhino Records. Beloved for her inventive guitar playing, Jill’s Signature Vagabond guitar by StringSmith is also available here.  

Jill left behind two partially completed albums, over 70 finished tracks, hundreds of demos, and a few titles that had fallen out of print. Through these, an upcoming feature length documentary, and additional tribute events, and recordings on the horizon, her loved ones hope to help keep her spirit, memory, & music alive. It’s hoped that Jillith Fair events can occur annually on her birthday (January 16th) and during Pride Month going forward into 2026 and beyond…

The It Was a Good Life Foundation will distribute donations to the ACLU and other charitable causes Jill cared deeply about. More events to come together in Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and beyond.

‘Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule Shows

^= A Pride Month Event

Saturday, May 31

Northampton, MA @ The Iron Horse
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by
Erin McKeown
Featuring:
Marshall Crenshaw
Kris Delmhorst 
Julian Fleisher
Erin McKeown 
Heather Maloney 
June Millington 
The Nields - Duo 
Madeleine Peyroux
Gretchen Phillips 
Wesley Stace aka John Wesley Harding 
Syd Straw
Winterpills
Finale (all) (“A Good Life” & “Underdog Victorious”)

Sunday, June 1^

Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim 
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
This show will be streamed live (www.passim.org)
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Matt Smith and/or Michael Busack
Featuring:
Catie Curtis
Antje Duvekot
Vance Gilbert
Amanda Palmer

Sunday, June 1^

Santa Monica, CA @ McCabe’s Guitar Shop (SOLD OUT)
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Additional tickets may be put on sale in the late afternoon on show day
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Dan Navarro 
Featuring:
Willie Aron 
Cindy Lee Berryhill 
Perla Batalla 
Margaret Cho 
Amy Engelhardt 
Kay Hanley & Michelle Lewis 
Lisa Loeb & David Poe 
Jesse Lynn Madera 
Tom Morello 
Dan Navarro 
Steve Postell 
Ensemble “I Kissed A Girl” (Women trading lines)
House Band:
Steve Postell
Phil Parlapiano
Leland Sklar
Michael Jerome

Saturday, June 7^

Evanston, IL @ SPACE
SPACE presents… 
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Paul McComas 
Featuring:
Gerald Dowd 
The Empty Pockets 
Heather & Paul McComas 
Leslie Nuss 
Nikki O’Neill 
Ike Reilly
Gabrielle Schafer & Aaron Rester
Anna Vogelzang 
Tommi Zender 

Saturday, June 14 ^

Oyster Bay, NY @ Planting Fields Festival (not a Jillith Fair event)
A Pride Month event dedicated to the memory of Jill

Saturday, June 21 ^

Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Lounge 
WXPN Welcomes & World Cafe presents… 
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule 
Hosted/MC’d by:
Jim Boggia
Featuring: 
Marissa Levy Lerer
Tara Murtha
More TBD

Tuesday, July 1

Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet
Largo presents…
Jillith Fair - for the love of Jill - a tribute to our Sunshine Gal
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Jim Turner
Featuring:
Charlotte Caffey & Jane Wiedlin (The Go Go’s)
Margaret Cho
John Doe
Sara Watkins (I’m With Her/Nickel Creek/Watkins Family Hour)
More TBD

Wednesday, July 2

Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule 
Featuring: 
TBD

Sunday, July 20

New York, NY @ Joe’s Pub
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Marykate O’Neil
Featuring:
Antigone Rising w/ Julie Wolf 
Richard Barone 
Tracy Bonham
Julian Hornik 
Matt Keating 
Marykate O’Neil 
Joan Osborne 
Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby
More TBD

Friday, August 8

Albany, CA @ Ivy Room
(San Francisco Bay area)
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule
Hosted/MC’d by: 
Julie Wolf 
Featuring: 
TBD

Saturday, September 6

Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
Jillith Fair - Loving Jill Sobule       
Featuring: 
TBD

Image Credit: Brad Talbot 

