Jet Jurgensmeyer's Debut Album is Out Now

The musician, actor, and all-around teen idol Jet Jurgensmeyer has released his highly anticipated self-titled debut album today, listen to it HERE. The album features two songs ("Real World" and "Just Another Moment Away") written by pop star Sabrina Carpenter as well as Jurgensmeyer's latest single "This Is Your Moment." It was recorded at the Legends Studio in Nashville, TN and produced by Butch Baker.

"I'm so excited to share this album with the world," shares Jurgensmeyer. "The entire process has been awesome, from selecting each track to recording them in Nashville, it's been a dream come true. I'm so proud of all of these songs and the messages behind them. We previously released a couple of the tracks and it's been fun to see people's reaction to them and it has gotten me even more anxious to get this album in fans' hands. I'm especially excited for everyone to hear the song I co-wrote with my friend Alivia McKenna."

JET JURGENSMEYER Track Listing:

Everything Will Be Alright (Hightower, James)

Just Another Moment Away (Carpenter, Blue, Pierce)

A Lot More Love (Spencer, Gersham, Johnson)

Real World (Carpenter, Dean, Chila, Rosen)

This Is Your Moment (Hightower, Teren)

Punk Kid Revolution (Barnhart, Paige, Cates)

Unfinished (Mareno, Hope, Barton)

Parachute (Shackelton, Barton, Denmark)

Say Goodbye (Jurgensmeyer, McKenna)

A Lot More Love (acoustic) feat. Brad Bulla, Kate Lee and Forrest O'Connor

In addition to his singing career, Jurgensmeyer is also known for his countless acting credits. He currently stars as Boyd Baxter, alongside Tim Allen, on FOX's Last Man Standing which was recently renewed for season 8. Disney Junior recently announced a new animated series, "T.O.T.S." in which Jurgensmeyer voices one of the leading roles alongside Vanessa Williams, Megan Hilty and Christian J. Simon. Not showing any signs of slowing down, his recent movie, "The Legend of 5 Mile Cave," premiered earlier this month on the INSP network.

Upcoming Tour Dates: * for more information including ticket sales, click here *

6/28/19 Lake Ozark, MO

6/29/19 Lake Ozark, MO

7/2/19 Milwaukee, WI - Performing at Children's Fest at Summerfest

7/26/19 Seymour, WI - Opening for Gretchen Wilson at the Outagamie County Fair

7/28/19 Chicago, IL - White Sox "Rock the Sox" pre-game concert





Related Articles View More Music Stories