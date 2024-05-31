Jessie Baylin Releases Deluxe Edition of 'Strawberry Wind'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jessie Baylin's much-anticipated Deluxe Edition of her award-winning album, Strawberry Wind, is available now.

Strawberry Wind is an album that delivers on a promise Baylin made with herself: to create an honest album for kids and parents alike.

The album's title track, "Strawberry Wind," stands proudly as a focus track on release day. When the original version of Strawberry Wind was honored with a prestigious National Parenting Products Award, the NAPPA reviewer wrote, "The lovely title track offers kids a technical fantasy, while Baylin may draw favorable comparisons to Neko Case (from parents) or Lynn Anderson (from grandparents)."

With four new tracks added (three on the vinyl edition), Strawberry Wind weaves a childlike delight through lyrical themes of dream life, supermoons, and summertime vibes. Jessie Baylin’s trademark dream-pop vocals shine through, her inherent musicality is present, and her '70s Laurel Canyon/Brill Building writing prowess is front-and-center. Baylin says, "Strawberry Wind is not just another record. I see more beyond just music and a short film with this. It's the perfect creative landscape for me to live in right now and where I want to go with my work."

“What makes Strawberry Wind different is that it approaches children's music in a way that trusts kids to be more mature than we give them credit for, and lets adults be more whimsical than usually permitted.” – Rolling Stone

In addition to the four new tracks (three on the vinyl edition), and as part of the Deluxe Edition, Strawberry Wind (a short film) is available for streaming on YouTube. Created by award-winning animator Steven Mertens, it tells the story of a little girl, inspired by Baylin’s daughter, who goes to sleep, only to go on a grand adventure in a cosmic dream world. In the film, the “Dream Catcher” is an animated cat who guides the girl through a wonderland of flying fishes, a bikini clad elephant, a strawberry boy, and other magical creatures who protect her along the way.

Having released five critically-acclaimed albums over the years, Baylin says the seed was planted for this album after recording a cover of Harry Nilsson's "He Needs Me" from the kids' film Popeye, released via Amazon Music’s original “Acoustics” playlist. This led to her creating Strawberry Wind as an original and exclusive album for Amazon in 2018. "Since becoming a mother, I found myself being around the house a lot, and I started gravitating to these wonderful albums I remembered from my own childhood — The Beatles, Harry Nilsson's The Point!, John Lennon, Roger Miller's Robin Hood, and Carole King's Really Rosie,” says Baylin. The magic of those iconic '70s records is that “they're all grounded in solid songwriting and were never dumbed down for the audience.”

"This is a new frontier for Baylin. Over the last decade, she's put out three celebrated albums of retro-tinged indie pop. But 'Strawberry Wind' is her first-ever children's album, informed by her experiences raising her daughter, Violet, and rediscovering classic albums together. Those albums included Harry Nilsson's 'The Point' and Carole King's 'Really Rosie' – with music aimed at children but offering plenty of appeal to adults, too." – The Tennessean

Strawberry Wind was originally produced by Baylin’s longtime friend and artist, the late Richard Swift (Nathaniel Ratliff & the Nightsweats, The Shins). Swift had produced all of Baylin’s albums since 2011, starting with The Pleasure Center EP in 2011, Little Spark, released in 2012, 2015’s Dark Place, and Strawberry Wind in 2018. Indeed, Swift was the first person Baylin worked with who truly understood what she wanted for her music. Blending their united and creative sensibilities, Strawberry Wind was to be their final collaboration before his passing.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Baylin recorded a new album, Jersey Girl, with Grammy winning producers/writers/musicians Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk (Kacey Musgraves Golden Hour). The record was released in September 2022 and led to appearances on The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During the pandemic, Baylin, now the mother of two children, began thinking about how to bring forward new songs to create a Deluxe Edition for Strawberry Wind and not disrupt the beauty of the original release. Turns out when the original recording sessions happened, Baylin was not yet aware that she was pregnant with her second child. Thinking back on those days, writing more songs began to come together quite organically.

Collaborating with Daniel Tashian, who she’s written with over the past 13 years, and another longtime collaborato, Thad Cockrell, the first song that emerged was “Big Feelings.” Baylin explains, “After an emotional summer with my youngest, ‘big feeling’ son, I felt compelled to dig into some of the conversations my husband and I were having with him.” She adds, “And after thinking about it, I realized we all – myself included – struggle with big feelings. The challenge is how to release them appropriately when they arise and feel so strong and heavy – the delicate balance of feeling them and not completely letting them take over your entire self.”

Following that, Baylin paired up again with Thad Cockrell to write “Come Over,” a song that’s “a snapshot of a day, from morning to evening and all the moments in-between with my family. Us connecting with one another over simple things like scrambled eggs, music, or dance parties at the house – sometimes it’s the small moments that can mean the most,” shares Baylin. Additionally, with Cockrell, Baylin wrote the song “A Beautiful Life.” “The idea,” says Baylin, “is that we are often told that to have a beautiful life, it’s as if there’s some version of perfection that needs to be achieved. But what I’ve experienced in my world is that the real beauty comes from the ups and downs, the surrendering moments – that is where one’s truth lies and where a beautiful life can be found.”

“I Can Bring Love” by the Bee Gees is a track that Baylin had on her original list for Strawberry Wind as a possible cover. With the chance to bring more to the Deluxe Edition, this gem of a song was an easy choice for her to make – and what a shining moment it is.

When Strawberry Wind was originally released as an Amazon exclusive in 2018, the highly respected Parents' Choice Awards praised it as "an album which is simultaneously nostalgic and innovative. The kaleidoscope-colored images and melodies will appeal to children and parents alike." Strawberry Wind, now available for the first time on all major platforms and with four new tracks added (three on the vinyl edition), is an enhancement we can all celebrate and rejoice. These stellar recordings are for children and adults, at any age.

Strawberry Wind Deluxe Edition Track Listing

1. Dream Catcher

2. Supermoon

3. Strawberry Wind

4. Same Old Tune

5. Sparkle Shoelaces

6. Little Bird

7. Magic Of Your Mind

8. It's The Summertime

9. I Am A Dreamer

10. Power In Words

11. We Need Each Other

12. Big Feelings (NEW)

13. Come Over (NEW)

14. I Can Bring Love (NEW)

15. A Beautiful Life (NEW - Digital Exclusive)

Photo credit: Fairlight Hubbard

Comments