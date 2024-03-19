Jesse Dayton Unveils North American Tour Dates

One can expect songs from his soon-to-be-released, smokin' new record, The Hard Way Blues, due May 31st.

By: Mar. 19, 2024
Jesse Dayton Unveils North American Tour Dates
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Grammy-nominated songwriter and renegade rocker Jesse Dayton is gearing up for an electrifying North American tour that kicks off in Carlsbad, NM, on June 7th. Tour dates are listed below.

One can expect songs from his soon-to-be-released, smokin' new record, The Hard Way Blues, due May 31st, via Hardcharger / Blue Élan Records. The album features Dayton's next-level songwriting and extraordinary guitar prowess and also marks a deeper exploration of his blues influences, following his recent Grammy nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" together with Samantha Fish.

Crafted with producer Shooter Jennings (Tanya Tucker), Dayton's new L.P., The Hard Way Blues, represents a significant milestone in Jesse Dayton's esteemed career. With the soulful melodies of old Texas blues and the legendary guitar sounds of influences from Freddie King to Jimmy Page, the album is a testament to Dayton's versatility and artistry. With storytelling prowess reminiscent of John Mellencamp, The Hard Way Blues refines Dayton's signature rowdy sound into an irresistibly melodic collection of American music.

Dayton's storied early career found him collaborating with original outlaws - such as Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Kris Kristofferson. Beyond these early triumphs, Dayton's musical journey has been eclectic, venturing into punk with the band The Road Kings and crafting memorable soundtracks for Rob Zombie films. His expansive repertoire spans outlaw country, rockabilly, punk, honky-tonk, blues, and soul, defying genre boundaries while staying true to his distinct sound.

Jesse Dayton stands out as a dynamic figure in the landscape of Outlaw Country, positioned among the esteemed ranks of Texas's musical icons alongside luminaries like Billy Joe Shaver, Doug Sahm, and Kinky Friedman. Renowned for his virtuoso guitar skills and distinctive style, Dayton blazed trails by seamlessly blending Texas Rockabilly and Country with Punk Rock through his band, the Road Kings.

Jesse Dayton is gearing up for an electrifying North American tour, with a series of concerts spanning the Western United States in June. Ticket information can be found below.

TOUR DATES: 

4/10    Pittsburgh PA               Jergels                                                 Buy tickets here.
4/11    Columbus OH              Woodlands Tavern                               Buy tickets here.
4/12    Westland MI                Downstairs at Joy Manor                      Buy tickets here.
4/14    Kent OH                       Kent Stage                                           Buy tickets here.
4/17    Chicago IL                    Reggie's                                               Buy tickets here.
4/18    Holland MI                    Park Theater                                        Buy tickets here.
4/19    Evansville, IN               Mojos                                                   Buy tickets here                 .
4/20    Houston TX                  Anderson Fair        w/ Lyle Lovett
4/21    Indianapolis IN             Hi-Fi                                                     Buy tickets here.
4/22    Milwaukee WI              Shank Hall                                           Buy tickets here.
4/23    Iowa City IA                 Wildwood Saloon                                 Buy tickets here.
4/25    New Orleans LA           Broadside                                            Buy tickets here.
     
5/16    Sydney AUS                 Metro Theatre*                  
5/17    Broadbeach AUS         Blues on Broadbeach*       
5/18    Broadbeach AUS         Blues on Broadbeach*        
5/21    St. Kilda AUS               Memo Music Hall*              
5/22    Fremantle AUS            Freo Social*                     
5/24    Adelaide AUS              The Gov*                         
5/25    Melbourne AUS           Corner Hotel*                     

6/7       Carlsbad, NM              Cavern Fest
6/8       Santa Fe, NM              Tumbleroot Brewing                           Buy tickets here
6/11     Phoenix, AZ                The Rhythm Room                              Buy Tickets Here
6/12     Tucson, AZ                  191 Toole                                            Buy tickets here
6/14     Ramona, CA                Ramona Mainstage                            Buy tickets here
6/15      San Luis Obispo, CO  Live Oak Music Festival                     Buy tickets here
6/16      West Hollywood, CA  Whisky A Go Go                                  Buy tickets here
6/19      San Francisco, CA     Great American Music Hall                 Buy tickets here
6/21      Portland, OR              The Showdown                                   Buy tickets here
6/22      Prosser, WA               Outdoor Wine Series                     
6/23      Seattle, WA                Nectar's Lounge                                  Buy tickets here
                                                
* Death Wish Blues with Samantha Fish

Photo by Ray Redding



Videos