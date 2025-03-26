Jesse Daniel Details New Album 'Son of the San Lorenzo'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Less than a year after the release of his critically-acclaimed breakthrough album Countin’ The Miles, Jesse Daniel is back as Son of the San Lorenzo. The rising singer/songwriter has announced that his fifth studio album will be released on June 6 via Lightning Rod Records, featuring a collaboration with Charles Wesley Godwin and instrumentation from Charlie McCoy, Lynyrd Skynyrd keyboardist Peter Keys and SteelDrivers banjo player Richard Bailey.

Daniel has also released the album’s first single “My Time Is Gonna Come,” a hopeful and soulful California-inspired track. It finds Daniel recounting the brightest and darkest chapters of his life – imbuing his version of the Bakersfield sound with the cosmic country and Southern rock he grew up on.

Son of San Lorenzo is now available for pre-order, including standard forest green vinyl and a deluxe version autographed and pressed on redwood burl vinyl, available exclusively through Bandcamp and Jesse Daniel’s website.

About the new single, Jesse Daniel explains: “When I was writing this song, I thought a lot about my life. It has been a pretty incredible journey and as I sat there, I thought back on all the work it's taken to get to the point I’m at. All the road behind me and the road ahead. In the past, I’d anguish over the outcome or success of what I was doing, and it often took the love out of it for me. This song is essentially a realization that music, art and life are more about the journey than they are the destination. It is a confident letter to myself that with this newfound mindset, the best of life has just begun."

Recorded live to tape at The Bomb Shelter in Nashville, the 11-song collection offers up a candid accounting of Daniel’s remarkable journey, from his early years hitchhiking in the shadow of the Santa Cruz Mountains to his tumultuous adolescence and battles with addiction, to the people, and music, that ultimately saved his life. Taking shape while he was on the road last year, the album expands on his sound in a way that wears its influences on its sleeve, embracing the past and keeping its gaze fixed firmly on the future both sonically and thematically. It’s only fitting for an album about his life to incorporate his own personal soundtrack from the California country of the Eagles and the Flying Burrito Brothers to classic rock like Led Zeppelin and the Allman Brothers.

“I wrote, arranged and produced this record myself. I also took on much of the sonic direction, including percussion, rhythm and lead guitar, harmonies and more, which I think is a really important piece of the puzzle given how personal these songs are. I felt like I was finally ready to stop running and face things head on with this record,” Daniel says. “I felt like I’d matured enough to go deeper than I ever had before, to try and understand how I get here and where I’m headed.”

Last year marked a turning point for Daniel’s career, beginning with creating the theme song to comedian Dusty Slay’s Netflix special Workin’ Man that was released in January. He then released his critically-acclaimed album Countin’ The Miles which garnered praise from Billboard, Texas Monthly, Cowboys & Indians, Bandcamp, BrooklynVegan, Whiskey Riff, No Depression, Holler and many more. The album went on to debut in the top 30 on the Americana Radio Chart and led to a tour supporting Godwin. To close out the year, he released a duo of collaborative singles with Benjamin Tod which was followed by a co-headline tour.

This Friday, March 28, Daniel and his band will perform at the newly opened Skinny Dennis in Nashville. He will also perform a hometown album release show on May 31 on his home turf at the Felton Redwood Mountain Faire in Felton, CA. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit his website.

Tour Dates:

3/28 – Nashville, TN @ Skinny Dennis

5/31 – Felton, CA @ Redwood Mountain Faire 2025

6/21 – Itajaí, Brazil @ The Ranch Truck

7/8 – Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

7/9 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterpoort

7/10 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

7/11 – Lille, Belgium @ Sjock Festival 2025

7/12 – Breim, Norway @ Stiftinga Norsk Country Treff

7/16 – Köln, Germany @ Die Kantine

7/17 – Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands @ Zwarte Cross 2025

7/18 – Eging Am See, Germany @ Pullman City Western Town

7/20 – Balzers, Liechtenstein @ Burg Gutenberg

10/10 – Rockhampton, Australia @ Great Western Hotel

10/11 – Mareeba, Australia @ Mareeba Rodeo

10/12 – Mareeba, Australia @ Mareeba Rodeo

10/15 – Petrie Terrace, Australia @ Lefty's Old Time Music Hall

10/16 – Cronulla, Australia @ Brass Monkey

10/17 – Paddington, Australia @ Paddo RSL

10/18 – Archies Creek, Australia @ The Archies Creek Hotel

10/19 – Brunswick, Australia @ Brunswick Ballroom

10/24 – Fremantle, Australia @ Honky Tonk Blues

10/25 – Harvey, Australia @ Harvey Dickson's Country Music Centre

Photo Credit: Jodi Lyford

