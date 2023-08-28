Jesse Boykins III Sets 'New Growth' Album & Releases 'Honestly I'm a Threat' Single

Jesse Boykins III has officially announced his return with his anticipated new album, New Growth, releasing on October 20.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

Jesse Boykins III Sets 'New Growth' Album & Releases 'Honestly I'm a Threat' Single

After a musical hiatus that left the world longing for more, alternative R&B artist Jesse Boykins III emerges stronger than ever before. The GRAMMY® nominated songwriter, producer, artist and visionary has officially announced his return with his anticipated new album, New Growth, releasing on October 20, 2023. Alongside the exciting news, Boykins satiates fans' thirst for more by unveiling another new single, “Honestly, I’m A Threat."

Produced by Boykins, SOHN, and Two Inch Punch, “Honestly I’m A Threat” is a hypnotic alternative soul offering that showcases the best of Boykins. His buttery smooth vocals shine as they cascade effortlessly over the undeniable groove of the song's sultry, minimalist production.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Boykins shared, “The song is about awakening, how fighting for what you love is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring things we can experience in this life. The initial intention behind the writing was to express showing up and executing at a high level so there is no comparison to the past events. We were all in a room (Sohn, Two Inch Punch and I) just speaking on how getting looked over can easily happen if you don’t demand the space and honor your own efforts.”

During his time away from the spotlight, Boykins founded a "Creative Sanctuary Agency'' named New Growth Creative Activities. This endeavor serves as an incubator for his vast artistic pursuits: from executive producing and creative directing Masego's self-titled album, to crafting a compelling short entitled "A Love Letter To Black Women'' with actor Keith Powers for BUMBLE, to producing captivating creative for brands like White Claw and Michael Kors.

Over the course of his career Jesse Boykins III has worked with artists including Charlie Puth, Calvin Harris, Kilo Kish, Steve Lacy, notably earning a GRAMMY® nomination for co-writing Lacy's single "Playground" from his acclaimed ApolloXXI album. Boykins's passion for collaboration inspired his genuine commitment to fostering the next generation, recently leading him to mentor and creative direct some talented up-and-comers.

In a remarkable return that delightfully took fans by surprise, Boykins unveiled a new single "No Love Without You," signaling the dawn of a new chapter in his illustrious career. Although the track first premiered during a spellbinding performance for COLORS in October 2021, the official release in May 2023 marked the beginning of an exciting and highly anticipated artistic evolution. With subsequent releases "Kind And Nasty" and "No Pussy For Losers," Boykins has set the stage for his musical homecoming encapsulated in his upcoming album New Growth. 

When asked about what went into the new album, Jesse Boykins III shared, “New Growth is my re-imagination of what I know vulnerability to be in this time. Being a black male creative on a journey of self-improvement through musical risks, I blend genres to create soundscapes rooted in the culture – pulling inspiration from my childhood in Jamaica to my experiences touring the world performing and sharing ideas. This album is the start of a healthy direction toward growth that shines light on life as we know it.”

As Jesse Boykins III embarks on this thrilling new phase, the world awaits the unfolding of his artistic evolution, resilience, innovation, and New Growth.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Bush Announce an Exclusive Show at NYCs Irving Plaza Photo
Bush Announce an Exclusive Show at NYC's Irving Plaza

The limited ticketed event was created as a celebration of unity in the fight against gun violence and will benefit Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. 

2
Richard Walter Unveils New Duet Lost In Your Light Ft. Lydia Oliver Photo
Richard Walter Unveils New Duet 'Lost In Your Light' Ft. Lydia Oliver

With all tracks performed and written by Richard Walters, ‘Murmurate’ was recorded, produced and mixed by Eliot James, before receiving its final mastering by Dyre Gormsen. Amongst the myriad instruments performed by the pair, listeners will also be able to detect Eliot’s 11 year old son Leland James on cello, plus guest vocalist Lydia Oliver.

3
Ghost Party Shares New Single Yankee Reaper Photo
Ghost Party Shares New Single 'Yankee Reaper'

'Yankee Reaper' suggests some sort of cosmic mashup between T.Rex and the White Album sessions. Ghost Party is joined by pedal steel master Will Van Horn, notable for his contributions to Khruangbin and Leon Bridges' latest collaborative EPs. Ghost Party is the nostalgic, retro psych revival project of McCullough Ferguson.

4
Video: Michael C. Halls Princess Goes Band Drops BLUR Music Video Photo
Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video

Princess Goes, the trio led by the charismatic showmanship and signature voice of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Hedwig & the Angry Inch, Lazarus) alongside keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) and drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood), have released the video for their new single “BLUR”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
FUNNY GIRL
HAMILTON