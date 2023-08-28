Jesse Boykins III Sets 'New Growth' Album & Releases 'Honestly I'm a Threat' Single

After a musical hiatus that left the world longing for more, alternative R&B artist Jesse Boykins III emerges stronger than ever before. The GRAMMY® nominated songwriter, producer, artist and visionary has officially announced his return with his anticipated new album, New Growth, releasing on October 20, 2023. Alongside the exciting news, Boykins satiates fans' thirst for more by unveiling another new single, “Honestly, I’m A Threat."

Produced by Boykins, SOHN, and Two Inch Punch, “Honestly I’m A Threat” is a hypnotic alternative soul offering that showcases the best of Boykins. His buttery smooth vocals shine as they cascade effortlessly over the undeniable groove of the song's sultry, minimalist production.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, Boykins shared, “The song is about awakening, how fighting for what you love is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring things we can experience in this life. The initial intention behind the writing was to express showing up and executing at a high level so there is no comparison to the past events. We were all in a room (Sohn, Two Inch Punch and I) just speaking on how getting looked over can easily happen if you don’t demand the space and honor your own efforts.”

During his time away from the spotlight, Boykins founded a "Creative Sanctuary Agency'' named New Growth Creative Activities. This endeavor serves as an incubator for his vast artistic pursuits: from executive producing and creative directing Masego's self-titled album, to crafting a compelling short entitled "A Love Letter To Black Women'' with actor Keith Powers for BUMBLE, to producing captivating creative for brands like White Claw and Michael Kors.

Over the course of his career Jesse Boykins III has worked with artists including Charlie Puth, Calvin Harris, Kilo Kish, Steve Lacy, notably earning a GRAMMY® nomination for co-writing Lacy's single "Playground" from his acclaimed ApolloXXI album. Boykins's passion for collaboration inspired his genuine commitment to fostering the next generation, recently leading him to mentor and creative direct some talented up-and-comers.

In a remarkable return that delightfully took fans by surprise, Boykins unveiled a new single "No Love Without You," signaling the dawn of a new chapter in his illustrious career. Although the track first premiered during a spellbinding performance for COLORS in October 2021, the official release in May 2023 marked the beginning of an exciting and highly anticipated artistic evolution. With subsequent releases "Kind And Nasty" and "No Pussy For Losers," Boykins has set the stage for his musical homecoming encapsulated in his upcoming album New Growth.

When asked about what went into the new album, Jesse Boykins III shared, “New Growth is my re-imagination of what I know vulnerability to be in this time. Being a black male creative on a journey of self-improvement through musical risks, I blend genres to create soundscapes rooted in the culture – pulling inspiration from my childhood in Jamaica to my experiences touring the world performing and sharing ideas. This album is the start of a healthy direction toward growth that shines light on life as we know it.”

As Jesse Boykins III embarks on this thrilling new phase, the world awaits the unfolding of his artistic evolution, resilience, innovation, and New Growth.