Jeremy Spencer Releases Audiobook Version of New York Times Best Seller 'Death Punch'd'

Former FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH drummer and co-founder JEREMY SPENCER has released the audiobook version of his 2014-released, New York Times Best Seller memoir DEATH PUNCH'D: SURVIVING FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH'S METAL MAYHEM.

Watch the trailer below.

Spencer narrates a fascinating and first-hand account of one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the past decade and reveals a personal journey through the wild highs and terrifying lows of the rock 'n' roll lifestyle - it's a wry and rollicking tale of music, addiction, and recovery.

Hailed by The New York Times as one of the most unexpectedly and consistently popular bands on the rock charts, Five Finger Death Punch are one of the heavyweights of the hard rock/metal scene. In this high-energy memoir, Spencer takes readers and listeners onstage and behind the scenes, as well as on tour and into the studio, to tell the band's story and his own.

Death Punch'd is a detailed and in-depth account of the group's origins and influences, as well as the in-fighting and tensions that, when channeled properly, result in the music fans love. It is also a hard-charging, laugh-out-loud tale of how a mischievous boy rose from small-town Indiana to rock royalty - and how he nearly destroyed it all for a good time.

Told in his unique, self-deprecating voice, filled with his twisted and humorous take on living the sex, drugs 'n' rock 'n' roll dream turned nightmare, and including dozens of photos, Death Punch'd offers a lively, no-holds-barred ride and serves as an inspiring cautionary tale that offers lessons for us all.

Spencer chose Findaway Voices to distribute this audiobook because he wanted as many people as possible to hear its message.

Jeremy Spencer is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, author, director, and actor. He is the singer "Devil Daddy" for the theatrical rock band Psychosexual and is the former drummer of heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch. In 2012, Spencer was named Golden God's "Best Drummer" by Revolver and was voted "Best Drummer of 2015" by Loudwire. He was also voted "Best Drummer" at the Loudwire Music Awards. Spencer's autobiography, Death Punch'd - Surviving Five Finger Death Punch's Metal Mayhem, was published on September 2, 2014 by HarperCollins imprint Dey St, and named a New York Times Celebrity Best Seller.