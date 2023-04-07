Jeremy Parsons Releases New Single 'Humanity'

Texas singer-songwriter Jeremy Parsons has released his new single "Humanity" today. The song is a heartfelt plea for unity and understanding in a time of division and strife. It's the 2nd single from his forthcoming album and the follow-up to his #11 UK iTunes chart single, "Tickin'."

Parsons says, "The lyrics emerged from looking at the world, choosing to slip into madness because of uncertainty and lack of patience...it was all the racism and brutality in general that occurred, which was and still is mind-boggling to me. It should've been an awakening to show us how little progress we've made in 60 years and how much further we still have to go."

He continues, "I had a lot of time to think about my life and career around the time I was writing all these songs. For instance, the earliest part of my career was my most successful by industry standards and opinions. Although it was a great start, I did not like the energy and people I was surrounded by. It always felt gross and like the focus wasn't on making art. It was about this constant need to be relevant but unwilling to adapt. It was excruciating to watch. I decided then and there that I would always follow the creative current."

"Humanity" continues Parsons' creative journey, and it is available now on all digital platforms.

ABOUT Jeremy Parsons:

San Antonio's Jeremy Parsons' 2017 album release, "Things I Need To Say" propelled the prolific singer-songwriter onto the national and international stage. With introspective songs like "Burn This House Down" and "After All These Years" and innovative, award-winning music videos like "Why Is the Bluebird Blue" and "Making Things Up as I Go," Parsons put himself on the radar as one of roots music's brightest new artists.

2021's "Things To Come" continued Parsons' string of success. The album was recognized as one of Blues and Roots Radio's Best of the Year. Singles like the title song, as well as "Tragedy," "Something Other Than You Are" and "Good Ole Days," hit the top of international iTunes sales charts, as well as charting on national radio airplay charts in the US and abroad. Spotify streaming totals for both albums have surpassed 1 million! For more information, please visit www.jeremyparsonsmusic.com.