Jeremy McComb's New Single, 'Cotton's Gettin' High' Drops Tomorrow

Average Joes' recording artist, Jeremy McComb, is celebrating the release of his new single, "Cotton's Gettin' High," dropping tomorrow, September 25. Written by Luke Laird, Josh Osborne and Shane McAnally and produced by Nick Gibbens, the hooky new song about the good 'ole days hanging out with friends and with that one special girl premieres today on Taste of Country. Pre-order/pre-save "Cotton's Gettin' High" here. Catch McComb live tonight on Instagram with KXKL Coyote Country's DJ Tim Cotter at 7:00pm PST.

"'Cotton's Gettin' High" is your story and mine, with all our old friends together around a bonfire hoping "that someone" you can't stop looking at across the fire is feeling you too. Every time we play this thing I can smell the bonfire, and judging by the reaction we get to it live it resonates with our friends standing out there as well," said McComb.

"'Cotton's Gettin' High" starts with a swampy Southern groove, with a lyric that's an ode to the kind of out-of-control parties that were the stuff of McComb's own youth," said Taste of Country's Sterling Whitaker. "The song builds into a hard rock track with massive power chords underpinning the chorus, which employs a clever turn of phrase to describe the good times and good buzz that's going on: "More than just the cotton's gettin' high," McComb sings."

Raised Rowdy's Cole German remarked, "I am a huge fan of the way that Jeremy is able to trigger feelings of nostalgia through this song. Just ike Jeremy, this song brings me back to specific times in my life that I will always cherish and remember."

McComb, a sixth generation musician from Idaho, has been making the rounds gearing up for the single's release with acoustic performances on CountrySway.com, Country Rebel and tonight on Instagram with KXKL Coyote Country's DJ Tim Cotter at 7pm PST. A gifted storyteller, McComb has also been writing and recording songs for his new album project slated for early next year.

About Jeremy McComb

A modern-day troubadour, McComb was born and raised in Idaho. He has been touring relentlessly honing his live performance skills for over a decade. In addition to being a touring musician, McComb has released four albums, charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, written songs for projects selling over six million units, including a Grammy-nominated soundtrack ("Blue Collar Comedy Tour - One For The Road"), worked in radio as a programmer and tour managed comedy sensation, Larry The Cable Guy. For additional information, visit www.jeremymccomb.com

