Jeremie Albino Announces Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale now.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Ahead of the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album, Tears You Hide (out June 9th), buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino has announced a Fall U.S. Headline Tour. The series of dates kicks off October 10 in Boston and will make stops in New York City, DC, Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and more (full routing can be found below)! Tickets are on-sale now.

Recorded entirely live off the floor, Tears You Hide is a catalog of feelings from time-passed that serves up an ode to family, resilience, and the road ahead. The deeply personal nature traverses Albino’s development as an artist and captivating songwriter. Full track listing can be found below – PRESS HERE to pre-save.

The artist found support from the team instrumental in the production of his earlier work - The Rosehall Band, his original backing band, and Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes), who co-produced his critically acclaimed debut full length. The importance of working with a supportive and collaborative community is something that he knows the value of not only in his music but also from his days working as a farmer in Prince Edward County.

Earlier this month, Jermeie released a captivating live performance video for “You I’m Waiting On” that was shot and directed by longtime creative partner and collaborator Mark Klassen. The video transports viewers back in time to the historic Owl’s Club in Toronto. The old legion hall, frozen in time, serves as the ultimate backdrop and perfectly pairs Jeremie’s soulful golden sound with the memories painted on the walls.

Jeremie Albino’s grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Re-imagining the image of the lonesome wanderer, his music is rooted in the instant when everyone in a room experiences the same moment in a multitude of different ways—embodying solitude and connection all at once.

Starting out playing late night gig slots, the rising artist’s rigor has landed him a blossoming touring career. Garnering attention from the community and press alike, he’s heralded as “a true resurgence of the most authentic blues brought to life through the eyes of a modern and young, but old-soul artist” (American Songwriter) and “the next in line of emotive band leaders that project soul and directness atop a head turning sound” (Glide Magazine).

With his critically acclaimed debut album, Hard Time (2019), Albino was a supporting act for JD McPherson and then St. Paul & The Broken Bones on his first round of US tours. In 2020, he accompanied Shovels & Rope on tour through the UK and Europe, later collaborating with Michael Trent who produced Albino’s EP, Past Dawn (2022). He’s also performed alongside contemporary country trail-blazers Orville Peck and Cat Clyde.

The nomadic lifestyle suits him and reverberates on stage … strumming with abandon alongside an erupting vocal chorus, his magnetic spirit landed him as one of the best performers at AmericanaFest by Billboard, and he’s just getting started.

For more information, please visit www.jeremiealbinomusic.com.

Fall U.S. Tour Dates:

October 10 – Boston, MA @ Red Room at 939 Cafe

October 11 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 13 – Freehold, NJ @ Concerts In The Studio

October 14 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center (Millennium Stage Series)

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

October 17 – Greensboro, NC @ The Flat Iron

October 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement

October 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

October 22 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

October 24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 25 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ SPACE

October 27 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Rev

Canadian Date:

November 23 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake



RELATED STORIES - Music

Tanya Tucker Debuts New Song With Brandi Carlile Photo
Tanya Tucker Debuts New Song With Brandi Carlile

2x Grammy-winning entertainment legend and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Tanya Tucker’s new song, “Breakfast In Birmingham” featuring 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and written by Carlile and Bernie Taupin, is out now. Produced once again by Carlile and Shooter Jennings, Sweet Western Sound reunites the award-winning trio.

Texas Duo Balmorhea Release Single Range Photo
Texas Duo Balmorhea Release Single 'Range'

As with the first two tracks issued from the new album – “Step Step Step” and “New Conditions” – “Range” is accompanied by an abstract video made by Odd.One. Swirling, eddying images in beautiful, muted colours conjure thoughts of rippling water or shifting sands, a landscape evolving in time with the gentle flow of the music.

Boys Like Girls Announce North American Tour Dates Photo
Boys Like Girls Announce North American Tour Dates

The 30-date run, which kicks off on September 17, in Charlotte, NC, comes on heels of the release of “Blood and Sugar” (Fearless/Concord), the band’s first new song since 2012. Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set, and Max Bemis will also offer support.

Gorillaz Announce Limited Run of Fall 2023 U.S. Shows Photo
Gorillaz Announce Limited Run of Fall 2023 U.S. Shows

The Getaway will be the final run of U.S. dates in support of the band’s recently released smash album Cracker Island, and will kick off on Sunday, September 10 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with stops at Q2 Stadium in Austin on Wednesday, September 13 and Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre in Chicago on September 16.


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning AmericaVideo: Jake Owen Kickstarts Summer With 'On The Boat Again' on ABC's Good Morning America
Autumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New MusicalAutumn Rowe & Kizzo to Compose Songs for New Musical
Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'Big Boss Vette Drops New Singles 'Ion Need' & 'Karma'
44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced44th Annual Telly Awards Winners Announced

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD