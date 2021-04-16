Jeremiah Fraites Releases 'Piano Piano (Acoustic)'

The Lumineers' co-founder, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Jeremiah Fraites released today a new EP titled Piano Piano (Acoustic). Available through Dualtone Records (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S./Canada and Mercury KX for the rest of the world, the seven-song collection features live versions of songs that appear on his recently released solo debut album along with covers of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" and Billie Eilish's "when the party's over." The EP is available to stream or purchase below.

"I wanted to record a handful of songs from my album Piano Piano live and purely on piano," stated Fraites. "It allows the listener to experience the music the same way I did while I was writing. Please enjoy these 'acoustic' renditions of my songs and a couple of covers (one of Billie Eilish and one of Nirvana)."

Fraites released his solo debut album Piano Piano earlier this year, an achingly gorgeous collection of intimate, piano-centric instrumental songs that he had been working on for the better part of a decade. Emotionally direct yet profoundly revealing, Fraites' songwriting reaches into deeply personal spaces with moving grace and stark elegance. It retains the folk-inspired melodicism so familiar from his work in The Lumineers, yet transports it into a more classically sophisticated setting.

Upon its release, Piano Piano debuted at #1 on Billboard's Classical Crossover Chart, #1 on Current Classical Sales Chart, and #6 on the Indie Current Albums chart. It also reached #1 on the iTunes Classical Top Albums chart, #1 on Amazon Classical Sales Chart, and #3 on Apple Music Classical. NPR's Weekend Edition raved, "So many of these songs have a hypnotic quality...an intimacy...I feel my blood pressure going down just listening." Denver Post also called it "A welcome respite from the noise of the world," while American Songwriter claimed "Piano Piano reveals more facets of [Fraites'] talents."

