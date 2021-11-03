Jenny Lewis Releases New Single 'Puppy & a Truck'

As if supporting Harry Styles every night of his Love on Tour, and releasing four collaborative tracks with Serengeti over the last year wasn't enough, Jenny Lewis has found yet another way to help us shake off our collective 2021 blues: The brand new "Puppy and a Truck," out today and available via Loves Way.

Written by Jenny and produced by Dave Cobb, "Puppy and a Truck" is an ode to letting go of negativity and focusing on life's simple joys. With wistful swells of pedal steel and irresistibly buoyant percussion, the track offers a few words of advice for these upside-down times.

And speaking of Love on Tour, those who have been fortunate to catch Jenny opening for Harry Styles may already be familiar with "Puppy and a Truck," as it's quickly become an instant favorite of Jenny's current live set.

Liste to the new single here: