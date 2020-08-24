Jenny Banai Releases New Single 'Paper Plain' Off Upcoming Sophomore Album COUCHWALKER

COUCHWALKER is due out September 17th.

Vancouver songwriter Jenny Banai released her latest single, "Paper Plain," off her upcoming sophomore album, couchwalker, due September 17.

Listen below!





Discussing the track, Banai states, "'Paper Plain' is a poetic stream of consciousness exposing my paper-thin human heart and its desire to express love freely, but in reality, my feelings are faded words stuck inside crumpled ideas."



Jenny Banai is an old soul and a child of the nineties, and as such, has inherited both the contemplative wonder and the wardrobe of her parents. She is a fresh and authentic voice who pairs powerhouse vocal abilities with unique and clever pop arrangements. Often garnering comparison to vocalists such as Feist and Jeff Buckley, Banai's creative influences range from Andy Shauf to Patrick Watson to The Cranberries. She blends jazz, folk, and rock into sophisticated pop music that both celebrates and laments the dynamic of human relationships and the relationship with one's self and with God.



Banai wrote and performed all of the string parts on couchwalker, with the exception of the cello parts which were performed by the acclaimed cellist Peggy Lee. The album was co-produced with drummer Scott Currie and includes upright jazz bassist, Ben Appenheimer.



Banai says that, "'couchwalker' grew up into an album with the all-too-eager help of heartbreak, uncertainty and questions to do with faith." Each song embodies a timeless longing of the soul for mutual understanding and deep connection. Alas, throughout Jenny flutters from one couch to the next; from one conversation to the next, feeling wholly affected by the state of the world, of her friends and of her own heart. All the while finding ground in what she believes is true.



Following her self-released debut album, Flowering Head (2015), Banai independently undertook several Canadian tours, collaborated on the documentary 'Where We Come Home', and early in 2017, her song 'Boars' was featured on TV and web series 'The Drive'. She was also featured as a vocalist on TV series 'Unspeakable' (2019) in collaboration with composer Dan Mangan, and collaborated with film producers, Colla Films, on a short film released with "Intermittent Heart: on May 8, 2020. In 2018, Jenny received Fraser Valley Music Awards' 'Folk Artist Of The Year'.

Photo Credit: Lindsay Sjoberg and Jordy Taylor

