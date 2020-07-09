Jen Janet Releases New Single 'Possession'

Alternative rock/metal vocalist Jen Janet has released her new single "Possession," out on all digital platforms NOW. Released with a corresponding music video, "Possession" shows a return to her natural goth-rock roots.

Self-described as a 'multimedia musical project,' Jen Janet has long-term industry experience as both a solo artist and front woman, as well as in fashion, makeup, photography, and videography. Built upon darker imagery, her new music highlights a noticeable shift in genres - her last solo EP, released in 2017, was a focused pop record. "Possession" is an eerie, heavy, and ethereal track all wrapped up in one - perfectly representative of Jen's multi-faceted artistry. About the track, Jen states:

For Possession, this song and video illustrates the idea of belonging to someone, but through the idea of demonic possession. For example, you can "belong to" or be controlled by someone with more authority than yourself, and resent the person as a result. That was originally what the song was written about, and I decided that a fun way to visually represent this was with a demonic possession. I've always been fascinated by the supernatural and I watch many horror movies, so this was a fun way to explore the horror genre through music and video.

A self-described 'multimedia musical project,' Jen Janet is an ethereal goth-rock dream. As the lead vocalist of multiple metal bands (Mimesis, Novarium), she's dipped her toes into many waters, and has shared the stage with international touring acts such as Saving Abel, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Motionless in White, Puddle of Mudd, Buckcherry, and many more. Jen's artistry is built around her sheer passion for all things media, including photography and videography, which she integrates into her solo work. She has been a notable force around the New England music scene for some time, while simultaneously working as both a print and runway model for various brands, including Subaru. A true chameleon, Jen combines her many creative layers with darker imagery and symphonic sonic influences to create her current alternative-based style. Her new single "Possession," released July 8th, highlights a return to her rock roots, after releasing a focused pop record in 2017. Jen Janet is finding her freedom in creation.

