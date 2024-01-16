Jelly Roll, Lady A, Brothers Osborne & More To Perform At iHeartCountry Festival In May

iHeartMedia announced today the return of the “iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One” on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Now in its eleventh year, the 2024 lineup will feature Country music's hottest artists including Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes performing live at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The festival is once again hosted by iHeartMedia's nationally syndicated top on-air Country personality, Bobby Bones.

“We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin,” said Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry. “It's always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage.”

iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).

Eligible Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to presale tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT) through Thursday, January 25 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT (10 a.m. CT). Pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Additionally, Capital One Cardholders can add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase to enjoy an intimate cardholder pre-event at iHeartCountry Festival featuring a special performance by Old Dominion, complimentary light fare and beverage, and more. Supplies are limited. Eligible cardholders can also redeem rewards for exclusive ticket packages on Capital One Entertainment.

“We are thrilled to offer our cardholders unique access to experience country music's top talent at this year's iHeartCountry Festival,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing at Capital One. “Country music is a big passion for our cardholders, so we are excited to offer an exclusive presale and special pre-event performance by Old Dominion.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT (12 p.m. CT) via Ticketmaster.com.

iHeartCountry stations reach more than 100 million country listeners every month, making it the largest Country radio group in America. The iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is a part of iHeartMedia's roster of nationally recognized events including the iHeartRadio Music Festival, iHeartRadio Music Awards, the nationwide iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One and iHeartRadio Podcast Awards.

iHeartCountry Festival Presented by Capital One is an iHeartMedia Production. Proud partners of this year's event include presenting partner Capital One, and JCPenney, with more to be announced. For more information visit iHeartRadio.com/countryfestival.

Artists and/or events subject to change or cancellation without notice.