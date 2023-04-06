Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jeff Carson's Posthumous Album '448' Set for May Release

The project, now entitled 448, will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12.

Apr. 06, 2023  

90s Country singer turned police officer, Jeff Carson, continues to use his voice for good, despite his sudden death just over a year ago (March 27, 2022).

Prior to his passing, country music's fallen officer, who scored hits with "Not On Your Love," and "The Car," had returned to the recording studio (after a decade of dedicated law enforcement) to record a new album of his biggest hits.

The project, now entitled 448 (Carson's badge number), will be posthumously released on Friday, May 12 by Encore Music Group and distributed by Texas-based Smith Entertainment.

"We were absolutely thrilled to work with Jeff Carson and to be a small part of his legacy," stated Justin Ward, CEO of Encore Music Group. "We always wanted to do right by Jeff and know that he would be pleased that this album will ultimately be released for fans and friends to enjoy... But, I know he would be absolutely thrilled with the idea that it will be used to support his fellow police officers and community. Jeff was a special soul, and it was a privilege to know him."

THIS FRIDAY (just in time for Easter), fans can purchase the preview single "I Can Only Imagine" through most digital providers, as well as PRE-ORDER Jeff Carson's 448 album, a nine-track, re-recorded collection of Carson's biggest hits with cameo appearances by Craig Morgan, Darryl Worley, and Michael Ray.



