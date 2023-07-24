Jazz Trumpeter & Singer Matt Von Roderick Releases New Album 'CELESTIAL HEART'

The album is out now on all streaming platforms.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Matt Von Roderick has shared his highly anticipated album: CELESTIAL HEART. Listen to the album in all formats here. His first release from the album, “Fly Me To The Moon,” put a celestial spin on a classic. It was followed by the futuristic “Waking Up On Mars” and then Von Roderick’s take on Willie Dixon’s classic song The Seventh Son.” 

“CELESTIAL HEART is a special album with a bit of magic, and it takes flight today,” says Von Roderick. “In many ways CELESTIAL HEART represents a legacy of the singing trumpeter that I am honored to be part of.

From Louis Armstrong to Chet Baker, there's a specific kind of alchemy that occurs when you combine real-deal jazz adventure with heartfelt song, channeled through a unique artistic voice.

It's my intention that CELESTIAL HEART now makes its way into the hearts and minds of millions of people around the world, and provides the value that takes shape when you marry the inherent sense of possibility in creative jazz with the life wisdom and romantic lens of classic song. May it bring you a sense of poetic beauty, connection and inspiration.”

Inhabiting the rarified air of innovative jazz trumpeter and heart-centered crooner, Matt Von Roderick has been hailed as “a post-millennial Chet Baker” by the New York Times and "a top-drawer trumpeter who also sings like an angel obscured by a storm cloud” by JazzTimes Magazine. 

Von Roderick’s uplifting message and poignant sound have been featured among the world’s most celebrated venues, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. If you can imagine a one-of-a-kind trumpet virtuosity paired with dreamy vocals, deeply authentic jazz roots and soaring soundscapes, you’re beginning to conjure the artistry of Matt Von Roderick

Throughout his multifaceted career, Von Roderick has worked with some of the most respected names in jazz and beyond, including Brad Mehldau, Kenny Werner, Neil Diamond, Dionne Warwick and The Saturday Night Live Band. Von Roderick and his clarion tone have appeared in numerous film and television spots including SNL and The Ellen Show, as well as at events with best-selling author Marianne Williamson.

Matt is grateful to have received a myriad of awards for his music, including being named the 1st place winner of The Independent Music Awards Jazz Category as judged by progressive Rock icon Lou Reed, awarded as finalist in the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition, and was a recipient of the Vilar Global Fellowship, dubbed the "Rhodes Scholarship" of the performing arts by The New York Times. 

Von Roderick’s signature sound combines his classic, lush tones with adventurous vocal/trumpet multiphonics, a dash of loops and contemporary spoken word to create what the International Trumpet Guild calls “exquisite,” while Downbeat Magazine describes his musical approach as being “Zen-like.”

Matt Von Roderick prioritizes the spiritual aspects of music and genuinely loves his audiences — he seeks to make a positive impact in the world, and it is his great joy to bring you joy.



