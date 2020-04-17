Jazz Singer Beatrice Betley Releases New Single 'Lullaby' Today

Beatrice Betley is an artist that truly creates a vision of her own. Releasing today her new single and video for "Lullaby," she brings a delightful first listen for many as she takes us on a magical, musical ride. Based in The Netherlands, Beatrice brings the song out just in time for Earth Day 2020; also the 50th Anniversary of the event. The song brings her bold and gorgeously crafted vocals to life, that is filled to the brim with piano and saxophone sounds that will keep you on your toes.

Beatrice shares of the new release:

"For me, music has always been the portal to the soul," said Beatrice. "And if my music can bring joy, hope or comfort to just one person in these challenging times... I am happy!"

Listen to the single here: https://open.spotify.com/album/3G3MLdKzjTUTso99vowBc6

Beatrice is an acclaimed vocalist, producer, songwriter and composer, whose roots originated in Hamburg, Germany. Throughout her musical travels, her love of the craft started at an early age. Singing basically before she could even walk, Beatrice learned to play the guitar, recorder, and recently the piano to add to her repertoire. Her music spans genres as she blends elements of Jazz, 80s pop, EDM, Argentinian Folk and dashes of Flamenco and Fado.

Watch and discover "Lullaby" here:

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You