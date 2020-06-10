Jazz Power ON Honors Charlie Parker At 100

Charlie Parker 100: Jazz Power ON, hosted by Eli Yamin, musician, educator and Managing Artistic Director of Jazz Power Initiative, celebrates the bebop genius of saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker.

This live streaming special event features solo performances and iconic stories from Knoel Scott of the Sun Ra Arkestra, accompanied by the Jazz Power Band, as well as highlights from a recent performance the group gave at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem showcasing "Bird." Knoel Scott will play alto and baritone saxophones with Bruce Edwards (guitar), Jennifer Vincent (bass), Dwayne "Cook" Broadnax (drums) and Eli Yamin (piano).



"Knoel has been playing in Harlem for years and around the world with the Sun Ra Arkestra. He is an engaging and entertaining storyteller, bluesman and serious bebop practitioner. Through his original compositions and arrangements of Bird's tunes, Knoel will show how Bird inspired and continues to inspire him.



We are so lucky to have recorded this live performance earlier this year at The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, one of our treasured community collaborators. And, we are excited to combine the recording with visits to each musicians' home studio for exclusive solo performances and stories related to one of our heroes, the iconic American musical genius, Charlie Parker, who would have been 100 years old this year." Eli Yamin, Managing Artistic Director





New York City Council and Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez; Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer; The Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone; The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs; Lower Manhattan Cultural Council; New York State Council for the Arts, and The National Jazz Museum in Harlem.



Knoel Scott, baritone and alto saxophonist/composer, currently works both sides of the Atlantic with frequent Sun Ra Arkestra tours alternating with his own Knoel Scott Quartet ("KSQ") which has become known as a 'must-see' by audiences of London. Once known as "King Tut of Harlem," Knoel often worked at Harlem's Showman's Cafe, Smalls' Paradise, Red Rooster, Lickety Split, and La Famille during an era when jazz was played until sunrise. Important Harlem associations include Selena Clarke, Freddie Drew, Nat Willliams, Jack McDuff, Don Pullen, and John Hicks. Other collaborators range from Olu Dara, Bobby Forrester, Larry '88 keys' Keyes, Andy Razaf, Jimmy 'Preacher' Robbins, Charles Earland to Tommy Turrentine, Jerry Gonzalez, and Leon Thomas. Knoel Scott has been a member of the world-famous Sun Ra Arkestra since 1988, usually playing alto sax but occasionally tenor or his native baritone. Sun Ra encouraged Knoel to dance and sing, and his Ra-inspired versatility and agility continue to enthrall audiences.



Guitarist Bruce Edwards has performed with artists such as Sun Ra, James Carter, Freddy Cole, and Cecil Taylor, to name a few. Called "A master of his instrument" by John Kelman of All About Jazz, in addition to performing, Bruce has composed and produced music for films and TV, winning a Telly Award for his original music and sound design in 2006.



Bassist and cellist, Jennifer Vincent has been an active force on the jazz and Latin scenes in NYC for the past two decades. She plays, tours, and records with the likes of the Duke Ellington Orchestra, Betty Carter, Abbey Lincoln, KD Lang, Fantasia, Vanessa Williams, Patti Labelle and the collective, Cocomama. She had the good fortune to study at the New School with jazz and Latin jazz legends Ron Carter, Buster Williams, and Andy Gonzales. In 2001, she traveled to Cuba to study with Orlando "Cachaito" Lopez, bassist of the beloved Buena Vista Social Club. Jennifer is the bassist of Wynton Marsalis' Jazz At Lincoln Center All-Stars that was featured in the hit musical revue "After Midnight" on Broadway.



Dwayne "Cook" Broadnax was born in Philadelphia but now lives in Brooklyn, New York where he teaches Trap Drum Set Concepts at the Brooklyn campus of Long Island University. He received his B.A. in jazz performance from Berklee College of Music in Boston. Cook was the drummer for the late great jazz vocalist Little Jimmy Scott for 14 years up until his death in 2014. He has also played with Kevin Eubanks, Johnny Copeland, Savion Glover, Eartha Kitt, Rachell Ferrell and saxophonist Illinois Jaquet. Mr. Broadnax has recorded with actress/model/singer Vanessa Williams, Jimmy Scott, Vanessa Rubin and Grammy Award winner Johnny Copeland. Mr. Broadnax performed in the blockbuster-hit Spike Lee movie Malcolm X and recently appeared on the hit television show Madam Secretary on CBS. Drummer for Concord church for over ten years, his self produced debut CD is entitled Finally Mine. Cook is the proud father of 2 children.



Eli Yamin, JPI Managing Artistic Director and producer, is a pianist, composer, singer, and educator who has been spreading the joy of jazz through his work for 30 years, including 10 years as founding director of Jazz at Lincoln Center's Middle School Jazz Academy and 17 years leading Jazz Power Initiative. For WBGO/Jazz 88 he produced Portraits in Blue with Bob Porter, Jazz From the Archives with the Institute of Jazz Studies and hosted Sunday Morning Harmony, and for Sirius/XM he hosted Swing Street.

