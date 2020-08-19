Jay Gwuapo Releases 'Smoke Season Freestyle' Video

You can watch the video HERE.

19 year old Brooklyn-bred rapper Jay Gwuapo made a surprise drop today with his new track "Smoke Season Freestyle." You can watch the video HERE. It's out now via From Nothing Records/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

One of NYC's rising rap stars, Gwuapo's releases this year also include, "Long Live The Woo," another tribute to his friend, the late Pop Smoke, "Dangerous" a feature on Lil Tjay's new album with "Gettin Lit" and his most recent singles with the late KJ Balla, "R8" and "Back to Back."

Gwuapo recently talked to HipHopDX about "Smoke Season," his friendship with Pop Smoke and his plans for the future. You can read it HERE.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You